Police arrest 19-year-old over Manchester attack

LONDON — British police said they arrested a 19-year-old man late Sunday in connection with the Manchester bombing after a search at an address in the city’s southeast.

The man’s arrest in the Gorton area, “on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act”, brings the total in custody in Britain in connection with the attack to 13 men, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man was arrested earlier Sunday in a series of fresh raids by the police in connection with the suicide bombing last week at the Manchester arena in which 22 people, including children, were killed.

The suicide bomber was identified as British-born 22-year-old Salman Abedi. It is suspected members of his network are still at large.

Asked by the BBC if some of Abedi’s network were still at large, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “Potentially.”

“The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed.”

British counter-terror chief Mark Rowley said Friday that police had captured “a large part of the network” linked to the bombing.

Investigators say they have a 1,000-strong team working “around the clock” on the probe and have significant details on Abedi’s associates and movements, his finances, and how the explosive was built.

Manchester-born Abedi, of Libyan origin, injured more than 100 people when he detonated his explosive as concertgoers left a show by US teen idol Ariana Grande.

Authorities in Libya have detained Abedi’s brother and father, while British investigators appealed to the public late Saturday for details of the bomber’s movements in the days before the attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Police released photographs from security cameras showing Abedi on the night of the massacre, wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and a baseball cap, with the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to before the attack at the Manchester Arena venue was a city center flat, where they believe he may have finished assembling the device.

Britain on Saturday reduced its terror threat level from critical — its highest level — to severe.

“We should be clear about what this means: A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely, the country should remain vigilant,” Prime Minister May said.

Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down on Monday night, at the end of the bank holiday weekend.