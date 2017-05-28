(Neon Nettle) Africans Rise Up In Their Thousands Against Bill Gates :

Africans are now rising up against billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and insisting closure of schools funded by him. The billionaire has been ignoring the laws of the land and putting thousands of children’s lives at risk.

YNW reports: Uganda’s high court investigated the for-profit schools and immediately ordered them to close down.

The schools were described as “unsanitary and unqualified” in court documents, and have been ordered to close their doors in December because they failed national standards.

BThe Director of Education Standards for the Ministry, Huzaifa Mutazindwa, said that the nursery and primary schools were not licensed, the teachers weren’t qualified, and there was no record of its curriculum being approved.

“The Ministry does not know what is being taught in these schools which is a point of concern to the government,” Mutazindwa said, explaining that the Microsoft founder-turned-icon of Third World “humanitarianism” has been told to take his business elsewhere.

A private institution ‘profiting from the poor’

President of the Global Campaign for Education (GCE), Camilla Croso, said that the quality of the Bill Gates funded schools in Africa are “totally inadequate and unacceptable.”

“They are profit making enormously,” she said. “It’s very indecent because they are looking at poor people as a profitable market. It really is incompatible to have human rights and profit making because you are motivated and act in completely different ways.”

Salima Namusobya, the Executive Director for the Initiative for Society and Economic Rights (ISER), also agreed with the closure and claims that BIA’s intentions were insincere.

“BIA has come into the country and not discussed with the regulators and set up a massive project,” she said, adding that the activities of the schools violated human rights principles — and they are targeting the poorest members of society.

“I think there’s some level of arrogance that comes with this and I really think they’re for the profit and not to assist the children.”

What was going on in those schools?

This is not the first time Bill Gates has faced controversy in Africa. In July this year, doctors in Kenya accused UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation of secretly trying to sterilise millions of women in Africa via a tetanus vaccine program.

According to LifeSiteNews, the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association say that doctors have uncovered evidence of a mass sterilisation program sponsored by the Kenyan government and funded by Bill Gates.

Early this year Bill Gates openly admitted that vaccinations are designed so that governments can depopulate the world. The billionaire “humanitarian” said that in order to successfully depopulate an “overcrowded world” at least 350,000 must be killed each day, and he says this can be done via vaccine programs.

