http://www.renegadetribune.com/wave-of-mutilation/

My Personal Thoughts on Transvestigation and the TransAgenda

Many regular readers of the Tribune might know what the whole Transvestigation issue is all about already. In fact, talking about it at this point is like getting a bit late to this trend. I have to admit I had not dedicated much thought to it until I heard someone on a Renegade radio show, mentioning in a passing comment, the videos people like Jon Humanity were releasing on YouTube. The whole Transvestigation phenomenon has already reached a point in which unavoidably it has gotten its agents and trolls doing their job muddying the waters. Whatever the case might be this is a subject which, far from being just ‘another side issue’, is of primal importance, contrary to what I thought at first.

I have to point out I’m not necessarily taking any sides. I don’t particularly sponsor any of the transvestigators who are at the forefront of this ‘event’. For instance one of my problems with Jon Humanity is that he sounds like a middle-aged woman when speaking, when he claims to be a 23 year-old male student (with beard). Of course that doesn’t have to mean anything necessarily, but in my opinion it comes as a bit strange, taking into account the subjects he is precisely discussing. The guy could be a sort of ‘ellipse’ but not necessarily an agent; regardless I’m still deciding about it. In his defense I have to say that he is one of the people on YouTube who is taking the subject the most seriously, giving very good and well-thought information on these issues without getting too much on the ‘crazy conspiracy theory’ aspect of it all. All in all I think ‘he’ has done a very good job so far. He is also admitting his own mistakes (which is a very good sign). On the contrary some other ‘transvestigators’ seem to have taken the whole issue to the apocalyptic Christian side way too far, and there is a huge problem with that; even if this TransAgenda is closely related to potential future eschatological events related to the ‘End Times’ and so on, the whole ‘End of the World’ meme is far from being organic, totally the opposite. It is precisely the Judeo-Masonic Elite who have manufactured all this according to their assumed ‘believes’. If the ‘End of the World’ happened tomorrow, be sure it would be all a synthetic event, NOT a ‘work of God’ (using the Christian’s parlance).

I’m saying all this because I have seen some people putting some very good videos out there, like the one dedicated to Lady Gaga entitled Lady Gaga is a Man! The Gaga Horror Picture Show. To my personal ‘horror’ the guy falls into the Christ insanity trap without even considering that this is precisely the way these ‘Elites’ want people to think (I assume the guy is a Christian himself anyway). As I stated before, the problem is that this is the Elite’s Satanic eschatology, not ours. Don’t fall for this Jewish ‘End Times’ bullshit because it is just another way to get people’s mind round it without questioning if it all has really an empirical basis in reality. Am I saying that the whole TransAgenda and the consequences it is carrying with it (including the possible destruction of our DNA) are not real? Far from it. I think this is an issue of epic proportions. In this particular regard I would like to dissect the whole TransAgenda phenomenon (as I would like to refer to it for the sake of brevity), also giving a bit of my two cents as well.

It’s a Baphomet’s World of Make-Believe

The Transvestigation (for those who are still oblivious) is a trend which, among other issues, puts into question the actual gender of many popular figures, among them prominently Hollywood stars, pop stars, fashion models and other kinds of public impersonators (that should be the appropriate word for it). Some people within the whole Transvestigation milieu think that ALL actors and actresses in Hollywood, without exception, are transsexuals. Whether this is a way to discredit the whole phenomenon or not that is another issue, but I personally think that NOT all people in Hollywood are trannies by any stretch of the imagination. However, trying to put myself in the shoes of the ‘Elite’, I ask; would not this be the final goal taking into account what dark place this thing could lead to? Notice the difference of beauty standards from the 1950s to the present age to understand that some gradual trans-formation has taken place.

This agenda has actually been happening for a long time, with even people like Marilyn Monroe and Barbara Streisand are now under scrutiny. I would advice anyone to take a look at what things have become, especially in the last few decades, for the average individual. This is why men are becoming feminized and women masculinized. The TransAgenda basically works on a subliminal level; after having accepted these images of celebrities as the ‘ideal of beauty’, certain men look at themselves in the mirror and think they can become more attractive as individuals by becoming females, since they have either consciously or unconsciously recognized physical traits in these ‘female’ celebrities, which are inherently masculine but are passed as ‘feminine’ by Big Media. I can also think that the delusional ‘advantages’ of ‘being a woman’ in the minds of many men can be a motivational factor in this regard, that without mentioning the hyper-hedonistic and narcissistic aspects that are basically being over-stimulated at this current day and age (let’s not forget the artificially provoked environmental factors which are altering our bodies, among other issues).

The same phenomenon happens to women, but on different levels. Those women who don’t become transsexuals themselves try to match the impossible bodies of these trannified ‘top-models’, with extremely narrow hips and hugely wide shoulders, without even considering that these creatures are in actuality castrated boys in drag. Then one wonders why we see so many young women suffering of anorexia. The Judeo-Masonic Elites have had plenty of time to study human sexology and psychology and how to apply that knowledge for their own warped ends. I should only mention the ‘work’ of Jewish physician and self-styled ‘sexologist’ Magnus Hirschfeld during the Weimar Republic in Germany, but that would be material for another article.

The TransAgenda

It is almost pointless for me to say that the ultimate goal of this TransAgenda is depopulation and the ushering of the Transhumanist agenda full throttle. What better way to control a population than by ‘consent’? (Remember Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World?) Is it an accident that most famous top-models are (for the most part) blonde and blue-eyed? i.e. the Aryan ideal. What is the racial group that possesses the highest beauty ratio and the one to be targeted first for extinction? I don’t even have to mention the fact that during the Soviet terror in Russia the Jewish Bolsheviks targeted the most intelligent and beautiful people (especially females) for immediate liquidation. It seems to me that these Jews have ‘refined’ their genocidal methods in the last few decades. Of course, this goes hand in hand with the race-mixing agenda, population replacement and the whole Kalergi Plan (don’t think I had forgotten about that either).

As an addition to this information I would like to remind people (those who read my last article) of the documentary Obsolete (2016) in connection with the description which is provided about the so-called ‘Beautiful Ones’ [26:40 minutes in the video]. In that experiment performed by John B. Calhoun the lab-rats who inhabited densely populated areas became violent if not withdrawn, females barely gave birth to babies, and when they did, they neglected them. The younger generations of lab-rats spent all their time eating, sleeping and grooming themselves, but also getting very stupefied. The latter showed themselves as perfect examples of the species as they were pretty well-kept and groomed, though they grew up to be very dumb. Do you know humans around you who indulge themselves is similar attitudes? Start connecting the dots. Am I being a bit of a ‘dilettante’ if I state that this was precisely the final goal of this post-modern ‘culture’ that we have been deeply immersed in all these long years? Let’s start connecting the psychological dots between social withdrawal, narcissism, and ultimately gender dysphoria (or so-called ‘gender identity disorder’). Needless to say that Feminism and the MGTOW movement (actually two sides of the same coin) have accelerated the process of social withdrawal and destruction of relations between man and woman.

Males passing themselves as females is more widespread than anyone might think. In fact, this could be the rule instead of the exception if one takes into consideration the points I have been giving and how this paradigm, totally ruled by Jewish thought, actually operates. Let me put it this way; the Abrahamic mind hates women. What better way to, not only mock creation, but also to insult women than placing males in drag as the ideal models for ‘female beauty’? Think about it. Also let’s think of how this TransAgenda connects with other apparently ‘unconnected’ issues like #Pizzagate, and maybe we will start seeing the whole picture.

Some people have noted how young but worn out Hollywood celebrities like Macaulay Culkin and the Olsen Twins look these days after years and years of suspected sexual abuse. But having this new information in mind, take a look again and tell me if they don’t actually look a bit like strange creatures. Also their beauty seems to have fallen apart completely, but is it because of sexual abuse or because of something else? Why do these celebrities look so weird when caught unbeknownst on camera by paparazzis and what not?

I for one have never paid much attention to these Hollywood celebrities and pop stars until now, but I sure will from now on. Could all this unwanted attention to celebrities be part of another agenda within another agenda? Maybe, but I think they want to keep this secret well kept, at least for the moment. I don’t think they want most of these celebrities go through what aMANda Lear went through back in the late 1970s, with all the unrequested attention she got when she was rightfully suspected of being a man basically (which in itself could have been another gimmick on the part of the record industry to sell more records).

As usual the world of science fiction gives us a glimpse of what the Judeo-Masonic Elite have in store for us. I’m referring to The Left Hand of Darkness (1969) by Ursula K. Le Guin, a book which won a few awards (among them the Hugo and Nebula awards) but I personally found prodigiously boring and trite for some reason.

The novel follows the story of Genly Ai, a native of Earth (referred to as “Terra” in the novel), who is sent to the planet of Gethen as an envoy of the Ekumen, a loose confederation of planets. Ai’s mission is to persuade the nations of Gethen to join the Ekumen, but he is stymied by his lack of understanding of Gethenian culture. Individuals on Gethen are “ambisexual”, with no fixed gender identity. This fact has a strong influence on the culture of the planet, and creates a large barrier for Ai.” – from the Wikipedia entry on ‘The Left Hand of Darkness’.

The Left Hand of Darkness was one the first science fiction books examining the subject of androgyny. A major theme of the novel is the effect of sex and gender on culture and society, in particular through the relationship between the main character called ‘Ai’ (go figure) and one of the Gethenians called ‘Estraven’ who happens to be a politician. By the way, the word ‘Ekumen’ makes me think of the original name the euro currency was going to actually have, if memory serves me well (the ECU) – Nah! It must just a coincidence.

The TransDeception Continues

I have named this article with the title of a 1989 song by The Pixies also called Wave of Mutilation. I’m just starting to see the connections between gender-mutilation and other types of mutilation like foreskin removal (i.e. circumcision) also known as the ritual of Brit Milah in the Jewish tradition (I’m not sure if it goes by another name as well), how all this affects the mind psychologically and what consequences it all brings to the real world around us.

Regardless, in this particular song I was referring to there is a line which says ‘you’ll think I’m dead, but I sail away’. I’m mentioning this because I have heard that many of these celebrities who suddenly ‘die of suicide’, or by some other causes, are in reality shifting ‘personas’, disappearing from the public stage, becoming some other popular figure in the whole process. It is said that some of these dead celebrities could have even changed their gender. Aside from Prince it is said that one of these personalities could have been Kurt Cobain, husband of Courtney Love, a Jewish male-to-female tranny, for all that is worth. Am I being a loony conspiracy theorist for stating this? We are all presented with a fake reality of the world 24/7 on the idiot box, so are these ‘conspiracy theories’ that far-fetched after all? Is it also too far-fetched to think that many of these famous personalities might actually have doubles? Does anyone still remember the pre-Elections Hillary Clinton collapse story on September 11, 2017 in this respect? I would like to recommend another video by Jon Humanity on this issue taking Miley Cirus as subject.

For those who might feel still a bit skeptical about it all I would like to remind them of the power of transgender camouflage; hormone-intake, fake boobs, rib-removal, Brazilian butt implant, chin-surgery, and most of all tons of make-up, can really turn a prepubescent effeminate boy into a post-modern ‘goddess’, and all one has to do is to castrate the individual in question at the right time in his pre-adult life. But in spite of all this, the signs of transgenderism are still visible to the keen eye. Spotting a trannie should not be hard work, right? Big hands with long ring fingers, abnormally long arms, big ribcage, lack of proper curvature in the spine, flat back, absence of feminine hips, slopped forehead, setback eyes, tree-trunk neck, too much musculature, Apollo’s belt, Adam’s apple, Joker’s smile, all are giveaways when being in the presence of a male-to-female trannie.

Have I said before that long periods of exposure to Jew-Porn turn heterosexual men gay? I have heard recently that many of these porn actresses might also be trannies in actuality. Just imagine my ‘shock’. As I said before it all works on a subliminal level. When you divorce love from sex, the latter becomes an addiction, and as such, the consumer of such drug becomes more and more in need of bigger and bigger stimulation. It’s like the junkie trying to recreate the height of the first shot. So one gets the porn-addict shifting from ‘heterosexual porn’ to trannie porn, then to homosexual man-to-man porn, then to other perversions, you name them. Is there any wonder why anatomical anomalies exhibited by the transgendered subject take a backseat in the mind of the sex-addicted. At that stage of degeneracy everything goes for the sloppy mind.

As a final coup de grâce, for those who after having read this long article are still unconvinced about the whole issue and might think that I’m an old crazy ‘tin-fold hat conspiracy theorist’ of sorts, I have reserved a collection of images to keep yourselves ‘entertained’. If after seeing these images you still think female celebrities cannot be trannies in any way, shape or form, I don’t know what will. You tell me what gender these individuals belong to. Please try.

Conclusion

When I published my article The Rocky Horror Picture Show Conspiracy in December last year some people did not like it (or just plain ignored it). Apparently many people have not yet understood that in the amazing world of The Jew everything is connected, one way or another, whether one likes it or not. Everything is fake; from the history you are taught in school to what your celebrities are. Nobody went to the Moon, the so-called Jewish Holocaust is a fraud, Israel did 9/11 and many a celebrity’s pregnancy is fake because these female celebrities are not real women to begin with. These people from the ‘Elite’ think themselves to be the architects of this ‘reality’ they are selling to you, and I think they might be right on that particular point after all; even the sexual orientation of many unsuspecting people is being ‘re-oriented’ for certain sinister objectives, as I have exposed, which should be a matter of concern to say the least. And yet people think their own tastes and preferences are ‘theirs’, but the idiot box, the gossip magazines, the Internet web sites they visit, their indoctrination, are taking their choices for them.

You are being programmed, whether you are conscious of it or not. However, it is up to you to take the right steps to protect yourself from this Jewish programming, which is rotting the minds of millions. One of these steps would unarguably be to stop the damned celebrity worship that seems to be omnipresent these days. In my opinion that would be a hell of a good start.