NIKKI HALEY (ZIONIST, FEMINIST) TO VISIT ISRAEL IN JUNE

NEW YORK – US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is set to travel to Israel during the first week of June, although the exact dates haven’t yet been finalized with her office.

Haley will be accompanied on the two to three day trip by her Israeli counterpart at the UN, Danny Danon.

According to a foreign ministry source, who shared the visit’s itinerary with The Jerusalem Post, Haley will begin in Jerusalem, where the she will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin. She will then tour Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and the Old City of Jerusalem.

The US Ambassador will then head north to a location overlooking the borders with Lebanon and Syria, where she will receive security briefings from Israeli military officials. Haley will conclude her visit with meetings in the Palestinian Authority.

President Trump’s pick for United Nations representative has gained much popularity in Israel she gave her very first press briefing at the UN back in February. In it, Haley strongly denounced the Security Council’s bias against Israel and vowed that the US would no longer turn a blind eye to it.

Later in April, as she presided over the council, Haley set new rules for the forum’s monthly Middle East debate and insisted that countries discuss issues such as Iran’s support for terrorism, the Syrian crisis, Hezbollah and Hamas, instead of exclusively focusing on what she called “Israel bashing”. )