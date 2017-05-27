Ernst Zundel – Off Your Knees Germany!

Posted in Eugenics by

http://www.renegadetribune.com/ernst-zundel-off-knees-germany/

 

This is a summary of Ernst Zundel’s political outreach and struggling to restore the honor of his German people from 1983 to 2003. It explains in vivid detail how a powerful special interest Lobby masterminded a modern political kidnapping on American soil, in a last ditch attempt to silence an “inconvenient dissident”. It’s also quite a revealing insight on how “Political Correctness” in our modern times has gone too far!

