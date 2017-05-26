I Hate Pink

Sam Hates Everything

(2015 Sanitation Edit)

Resident Black Chick Shaniqua – “Oh no you di’int”

“…. steal a stock photo why yes I did”

I fucking hate Pink. Seriously I hate her. Well, not so much her personally, but her brand. She embodies everything I hate in generic shitty pop music (okay, except for excessive use of auto-tune, also known as Kanye West Syndrome™).

“BUT SHE’S SO TALENTED AND SHE DOES ALL THIS AWESOME SHIT AT HER LIVE SHOWS GOD SHE’S SO AWESOME!” – yes yes I’ve heard it all before. Anyone can choreograph a routine and perform it a hundred times to sell out crowds singing shitty annoying songs about the worst US President in history. I mean I could do that too but I’d have to be really drunk and honestly, it’d probably be only me in-front of a mirror imagining a crowd and singing about my Rudd money. But…