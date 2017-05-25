Unidentified Object Flies Over DMZ, South Korean Troops Unleash Fire and Iron

http://conservativetribune.com/object-nk-sk-troops-unleash-hell/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_campaign=CTConservativeBrief&utm_content=2017-05-25

South Korea will not allow North Korea to threaten its people, so after North Korea launched an unidentified object into their southern neighbor’s territory, the country responded with military force.

According to Newsmax, the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 23. Some media outlets speculated that the object might have been a drone. But South Korean officials didn’t care what it was — they immediately sent a military warning to North Korea.

Fox News reported that in response to the incident, South Korea fired 90 machine gun rounds toward the North Korean border. But they didn’t stop there. South Korean officials then launched air surveillance to make sure their adversaries understood the consequences of their actions.

According to BBC News, South Korea’s military is not letting up. In a statement, the country’s leaders promised to “maintain high vigilance” after the incident.

This after a May 22 gathering of the UN Security Council, during which members agreed to “take further significant measures including sanctions” to force North Korea to stop its “highly destabilizing behavior.”

This is not the first time South Korea has warned its neighboring country about foreign objects. In January 2016, South Korea fired warning shots when a North Korean drone flew into the country’s airspace.

North Korea recently announced its ability to successfully produce long-range drones. Although it is unconfirmed, the theory that the “unidentified object” in South Korea was a drone might very well be true.

The country, led by Kim Jong-un, continues to intensify its nuclear missile tests in an effort to tout military prowess and defy calls to cease its tests.