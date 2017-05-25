In Controversy, Hannity Isn’t Seeing Advertisers’ Exodus That O’Reilly Did

Mr. Hannity, who commands the 10 p.m. slot on Fox News, has come under scrutiny for seizing on the possibility that there was a link between the murder of Seth Rich, a 27-year-old D.N.C. staff member, and the WikiLeaks email hacks that aided President Trump’s campaign. On Tuesday, Fox News retracted a story about Mr. Rich that had appeared on its website, but Mr. Hannity remained defiant, saying on his radio show that he had a “moral obligation” to ask questions. On his TV show that night, he said he would stop discussing the matter “for now” out of respect for the wishes of Mr. Rich’s family.

His promotion of the conspiracy theory, which would undercut reports of Russian interference in the presidential race, has provoked outrage in an era where misinformation, particularly in partisan news bubbles, remains a tremendous concern. The family, too, had repeatedly asked news outlets to stop pursuing the conspiracy theory, saying that doing so prevented them from “moving forward in our grieving” and distracted from the real question of who actually murdered Mr. Rich.

Critics of Mr. Hannity, spearheaded by ThinkProgress and Media Matters for America, have sought to hold him to account by publicizing the names of advertisers on his show, an effort that Mr. Hannity has railed against as “liberal fascism” and an attempt to “silence freedom of speech.”

For its part, Fox News is standing behind Mr. Hannity, who said he would not appear on his show for the rest of the week.

“Like the rest of the country, Sean Hannity is taking a vacation for Memorial Day weekend and will be back on Tuesday,” the network said in a statement.

Advertisers figured prominently in the social media maelstrom that enveloped Mr. O’Reilly last month, as activists and some liberal news outlets circulated lists of the brands running commercials on his program every night and urged consumers to pressure them into pulling out. While Mr. O’Reilly denied the allegations against him, the situation put advertisers in a position where they feared being seen as complicit in the mistreatment of women in the workplace. That is not the case with Mr. Hannity, said Brian Wieser, a media analyst at Pivotal Research.

“For those running ads there intentionally, the appropriateness is much more subjective than was the case with Bill O’Reilly,” he said. “They can more readily make the argument that consumers who don’t like it can watch something else, and that sponsoring his program doesn’t sponsor someone directly doing something bad.”

The boutique fitness company Peloton said on Wednesday on Twitter that it planned to pull ads from Mr. Hannity’s show, but subsequently deleted the post and did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday.

A spokesman for Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts said some news outlets had characterized the company as pulling ads from Mr. Hannity’s show this week, but he said that the brand already had a policy against advertising on any political commentary shows. Before this week, the company cut ties with a third-party agency that had violated that policy by running an ad on Mr. Hannity’s program on May 11, the spokesman said.

Other advertisers on the show joined Mercedes in drawing a line between the editorial content on Fox News and their own views. Jim Trainor, a spokesman for the carmaker Hyundai, said the company was not making changes, adding that the its “decision to advertise on any media property is not an endorsement of all views and opinions expressed within it.”

“We are aware of the sensitive story line raised by Mr. Hannity and expect Fox News will use editorial discretion to ensure that all reporting is substantiated,” he said in an email.

Mr. Hannity is the most prominent figure in the Fox News prime-time lineup, following Mr. O’Reilly’s dismissal and Megyn Kelly’s departure to NBC. His show took in more than $65 million in advertising revenue last year, compared with $56 million in 2015, according to Kantar Media.

Sleeping Giants, a Twitter account created in November to pressure brands into removing ads that appear on Breitbart News, was active in the movement against Mr. O’Reilly but refrained from joining the fray around Mr. Hannity. The leaders of the anonymously-led account called the stories about Mr. Rich conspiratorial and false, but said pursuing advertisers for that fell outside of its mission.

“Sometimes, you have to stay in your lane rather than driving all over the road, and our lane happens to be anti-bigotry and sexism,” they wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “It is already a tough battle that requires every hour of the day. Even more, though, we don’t think it should be political.”