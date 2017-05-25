Hezbollah calls Trump ‘most racist president towards Muslims’ (LOL….)

BEIRUT, Lebanon — The head of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah on Thursday accused US President Donald Trump of being the “most racist president towards Muslims.”

In an address marking the 17th anniversary of Israel’s pullout from southern Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah said the American president’s visit to Riyadh last week was aimed at rallying other Middle Eastern countries to confront Iran and to promote Trump and make him look good.

“What does Trump want? He wants money and he wants Israel — so Saudis thought, let’s give him money to save our backs,” Nasrallah added.

The Hezbollah leader went on to say the summit of Arab leaders who met in Riyadh at the end of Trump’s visit “was nothing more than a celebration.”

“The summit aimed at magnifying Trump and displaying Saudi Arabia as the center of decision in the region,” he said.

On his visit to Riyadh last week, Trump blamed Iran for destabilizing the Middle East and called for a crackdown on its allies, including the Shiite movement Hezbollah which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards created in the 1980s.

The US leader pointed the finger at Iran for destabilizing the region.

“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region,” Trump said.

He called on all countries to work together to isolate Tehran “until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace.”

Ahead of the summit, Washington and Riyadh issued their first “joint terrorist designation” against a top Hezbollah official.

Speaking via video-link to hundreds of supporters, Nasrallah also said that he was unfazed by “threats” of attacks or fresh sanctions from the US.

With political and military support from Iran, Hezbollah remains the only side not to have put down weapons after Lebanon’s civil war from 1975 to 1990 and it is a key ally of Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the ongoing Syrian civil war.

The United States, Canada and Australia have listed Hezbollah as a “terrorist” group. The European Union has also blacklisted its military wing.