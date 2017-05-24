Read the Embarrassing Note Donald Trump Left at the Holocaust Memorial in Israel

http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/read-embarrassing-note-donald-trump-left-holocaust-memorial-israel?akid=15637.275016.75U2w_&rd=1&src=newsletter1077390&t=4

After visiting Yad Vashem, a Holocaust memorial in Israel, it is tradition for world leaders to leave a message. The differences in these two messages could not be more stark. One was a heartfelt, elegant letter (which you can read in full below) and the other essentially a yearbook scribble from the random dude in your 5th hour algebra class.

President Obama’s letter:

I am grateful to Yad Vashem and all of those responsible for this remarkable institution. At a time of great peril and promise, war and strife, we are blessed to have such a powerful reminder of man’s potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise up from tragedy and remake our world. Let our children come here, and know this history, so that they can add their voices to proclaim ‘never again.’ And may we remember those who perished, not only as victims, but also as individuals who hoped and loved and dreamed like us, and who have become symbols of the human spirit.

Donald Trump’s letter:

It’s a great honor to be here with all of my friends—so amazing + will NEVER FORGET!