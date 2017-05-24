Manchester: We Name the Fugitives

http://www.renegadetribune.com/manchester-name-fugitives/

Renegade Editor’s Note: Obvious “fake news” is sometimes more accurate than what you hear on the TV.

The United Kingdom late on Tuesday raised the level of terrorist threat from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’ following the Manchester attack, which left 22 dead and some 120 injured.

Police have now released the name of a woman known to have connections with DAESH. The Israeli-backed U.S armed terrorist outfit is thought to be responsible for the carnage that occurred in Manchester’s arena on what has been dubbed ‘Bloody Sunday’.

They say that armed and dangerous Margaret Jay is a known accomplice of a man calling himself Donald Trump. Both self-styled Jihadists are known to have armed DAESH terrorists.

A spokesman, who refused to be identified, said:

Margaret Jay and her henchmen have supplied arms to terrorists whose aim is to topple Syrian President Assad. Both are known deniers of chemical attack outrages by terrorists in war-torn Syria.”

In a sinister twist to the crisis, Margaret Jay and hate-mongering Donald Trump are known to have attacked Syrian forces grappling with terrorism. Both fugitives, one thought to be under surveillance by Washington DC, are high on Interpol’s most dangerous criminals’ lists.

At least 22 people were killed and as many as 120 innocent people, some children, were injured when a DAESH suicide bomber detonated a lethal charge at a music festival. A police spokesman says, “The popular venue hosted the American artiste, Ariana Grande.”

Refusing to speculate, the police chief says experts are baffled as the performer publicly states that she is pro-refugee, anti-Trump and anti-American. Refusing to be drawn on speculation that a percentage of the artiste’s box office takings are donated to DAESH and refugee pressure groups, the women’s activist replied, ‘I cannot wait to be back in America.’

The political ambiguity of Grande’s fans is an enigma for investigating officers. Many are afflicted by a drug induced laissez-faire drowsiness and thought to be confused. Many of the singer’s fans are thought to be sympathetic towards rapefugees.

A senior investigator says:

We feel the net is closing on those responsible for facilitating the influx of terrorists eager to exact revenge on the NATO – DAESH alliance that reduced their nations to rubble.”

A delegate asked if Britain’s unelected premier, Margaret Jay, was under suspicion. The spokesman replied that several avenues were being explored.

Jay and her henchmen are being protected by their sinister friends in the media industry. We know where their safe houses are.”

Asked about accomplices still loose in the community the police officer said it was a matter of concern.

Surveillance and intelligence suggests that journalists, dubbed ‘soldiers of communication’, are expert at diverting blame from politicians to terrorists. The latter are identified only after their being pronounced dead.”

Asked if arrests were expected, the senior officer wryly smiled:

Cover me, I am going in but if I arrest those indirectly responsible the beneficiaries of my last will and testament are in for an imminent windfall.”

Questioned over the high police presence saturating the Prime Minister’s residence and parliament, a police superintendent, says arrests are expected shortly. Investigators say that there is solid evidence that the refugee crisis is a consequence of a sinister plot to change elected governments in the Middle East.

We know that the total destruction of a country’s infrastructure and the senseless slaughter of innocents in the Middle East have fuelled an unprecedented refugee crisis.”

Questioned if such refugees may have been negatively affected by their NATO ~ DAESH experiences the police spokesman refused to be drawn.

The whereabouts of Margaret Jay and henchmen calling themselves, ‘the cabinet’, are presently unknown. Speaking from an unidentified DAESH lair, Margaret Jay says, “the threat level has been increased”; she added ominously: “A further attack may be imminent.”

An Irish investigative journalist attended the hastily convened Press Conference. After suggesting that Manchester’s May 22 was the everyday of millions of victims of NATO, he was roundly applauded. A man identified only as theatre impresario, Peter Ustinov, called out;

War is the terrorism of the rich; terrorism is the war of the poor.”

Pivoting towards an attack on freedom of information and movement, NATO-DAESH issued details of an onslaught specifically designed to curtail or divert blame from the terrorists’ headquarters thought to be situated in Canary Wharf and Westminster.

Operation Temperer will see 5,000 heavily armed troops deployed. Their duties will be to protect the terrorists; Margaret Jay, speaking from her lair, says such measures are needed to curb dissidents, especially those hostile to DAESH policies or those likely to harbour terrorists.

Baroness Jones, who sits on London’s Police and Crime Committee, says she is ‘shocked at the plans’.

This would be unprecedented on mainland Britain and went on to express concern relating to the loss of civil liberties.”