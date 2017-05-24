http://www.timesofisrael.com/elderly-man-wearing-kippah-attacked-near-la-synagogue/

An elderly man wearing a kippah was attacked as he walked to morning prayers in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The attack took place Monday morning in the Fairfax District, near the Congregation Bais Yehuda synagogue, according to the local ABC affiliate, KABC.

Surveillance video shows the assailant punching and kicking the man, knocking him to the ground. The assailant then walks away from the scene.

Los Angeles police have not classified the attack as a hate crime or robbery but rather a random attack, KABC reported.

There has been an upsurge of anti-Semitic attacks in the US in recent months.

