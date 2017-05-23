Trump Hard at Work, Larding Up Middle East with Weapons for Major War

By of The New Nationalist

The axis of evil rises again. The U.S., Israel and their dupe and proxy Saudi Arabia are hard at work making sure the Middle East is flooded with weaponry in preparation for a planned escalation of the Sunni-Shia Fratracide War. This war will ultimately take the entire region, including Iran, into a new stage of utter degradation. The New Nationalist has long felt the Saudis and Turkey will eventually be on the menu as well.

The Daily Fail provides the particulars with a contrived story on how Mossad agent Jared Kushner worked the phones during weapons sales pitches. The Saudis first presented a list of items they wanted for their warmongering, including planes, ships and precision-guided bombs. Allegedly, an American official at the meeting told the Saudis to also consider buying a new radar system called THAAD.

Faux news The New York Times reported that supposedly when Kushner realized the price may be a problem, like a good used-car salesman he picked up the phone and called the Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson to tell her the radar system that was on the table and see if she could lower the price. As guests watched slack-jawed, Hewson told him she would look into it. And viola! The radar system was included in a $350-billion weapons sale between the two countries. [Ren Ed: there is “a $109 billion defense deal, which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said was a component of $350 billion in economic and defense investments…”] U.S. contractors will deliver the weapons over the next 10 years.

As a reminder, the following video shows Donald “The Red Queen” Trump’s campaign comments on the Saudis and 9/11. The only thing that’s genuine about Trump is the depth of his deception and hypocrisy. Get ready for decades more of turning the world into rubble and carnage for the genocidal bloodsucking Zionist Jews and their Wahabist Sunni cousins.

The US is on the Menu as Well

There will be U.S. boots on the ground fighting as Zionist proxies, and the cost of modern war material will run into the hundreds of billions. Any kind of war with Iran may tend to be on fixed fronts as Iran has mountainous terrain very different from Iraq.

To ensure the complete collapse of morale at home, the Trumpians are combining war with a budget that calls for severe austerity via massive cuts in safety nets, food stamps, etc. This is the “budget neutral” spending cuts necessary to offset the massive tax cuts proposed for plutocrats and proposed increases in military spending. Of course, an expanded Middle East war will spike energy prices as well.

Some highlights from the budget plan:

Slash $1.7 trillion in spending on entitlement programs, according to Bloomberg.

A massive cut of nearly $200 billion to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the modern version of food stamps, over the next 10 years. It amounts to a 25% reduction, according to The Washington Post.

according to The Washington Post. Food stamp cuts are part of a broader $274-billion welfare-reform effort, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The budget calls for about $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid for fiscal year 2018, The Washington Post reports.

Most of such a budget plan will never see the light of day, so Plan B — the deliberate takedown of America — will be a government shutdown.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist was republished here with permission.