Let’s Get This Right: Jews Aren’t White!

Renegade Editor’s Note: Hey Jared Taylor, how are you with the jews?

By Eric Thomson (2002)

From time to time a correspondent or writer will blithely state his unresearched opinion that jews are “White”. This is not only a fallacy, but it is an impossibility. Here’s why: the jews are the only people who are not qualified for protection under their own Genocide Treaty.

(1) They are not a race. This is proven from jewish sources in regard to Falashim or Black jews; Benai Israel or Indian jews; Chinese jews, who look Chinese to a foreigner, but who are not real Chinese; the Sephardim or semitic jews; and the Ashkenazim or “Russian” jews, who are most likely to have White genes. These people converted to Judaism in 700 A.D. Many of them resemble White people, but all of them, according to “The Genetics of the Jews” have Afro-Asian genes, including the blondest of them. Blond, blue-eyed people with Afro-Asian genes are not White, but mongrels.

(2) Jews are not a religious group, for they include atheists. Two thirds of the “jewish” population of Israel are not religious, but claim to be “jewish” through their mothers, which is how Orthodox rabbis define “jewishness”. A White person who ‘converts’ to Judaism will not be deemed a jew by Orthodox rabbis.

(3) Jews are not an ethnic group because they reside in all parts of the world and resemble their host peoples in looks, language, and often, in religion. Yet, they consider themselves jews. What can be their common bond? Not religion, not race, not ethnicity, but economy! It’s their rackets which bind them together as jews, exactly as the “patels” are bound together by their caste-determined role as merchants. Such disparate groups maintain cohesion with their common interests, and behave like a nation among nations. Yet, they are not a nation, which is comprised of people with a common genetic origin.

It is extremely dangerous to admit jews into White Nationalist groups, for I have had firsthand experience of their sudden betrayal of White interests in Rhodesia and South Africa. One day they were “White”. Next day they were sneering at us as “you White people”. Jews officially declared themselves non-White in 1972, as quoted in The Rand Daily Mail of May 15, 1972.

Some Goyim go by FEDZOGUSA’s definition of jews as “White”, but if we were to accept ZOG definitions of “White”, which includes hispanic mestizos and other Eurasian mongrels, Arabs, et al., we would cease being White Nationalists in fact and in effect. Foolish Whites may over-look racial differences, out of love for the ZOG, but mestizos, Arabs and other mongrels do not see Whites as their people, although they enjoy White women as trophy sex partners, like any Black or Asian pimp. I notice that a non-White ‘stud’ with a beautiful White female will enter premises, with his eye on the Ostensible White males, to amuse himself at their reactions, as if to say, “See what I took from you honkey muthas!” When an Ostensible White enters with a Black female, all eyes look at him with the unspoken question: “Are you blind or nuts?” I have seen this pattern almost daily in my work for a full decade, and there are many such places in this town, where the same things occur.

The jew’s job is to infiltrate all Gentile groups, in order to spy on and to influence them for the benefit of himself and his fellow jews. A genuinely righteous jew belongs not with us, but with his own people., who sorely need him. Exclude the jew, White man, or your castles will be built on quicksand, and they will collapse like Rhodesia and South Africa. You are now informed and you have thereby been warned. ORION! [Our Race Is Our Nation]

“THE GENETICS OF THE JEWS” by A.E. Mourant et al., Oxford University Press, 1978, reports the findings of jew hematologists, whose work was originally published in The Lancet, the official journal of the British Medical Association. They report that “even the blondest jew has Negro marker genes… which are due to concubinage (prostitution) and slavery.”

Blacks were introduced in the Black Sea region, and along the Silk Route, as ‘trade goods’. I have met dozens of ‘poison dwarfs’ from Odessa, jews who have mottled dark complexions, negroid noses, mongoloid eyes and kinky Afro hair; everyone as mean as he is ugly. These specimens comprise the darker side of the Ashkenazim or “Russian” jews. White they are not!

