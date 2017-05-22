John Oliver Has Some Devastating News for Those Eagerly Awaiting Trump’s Impeachment

http://www.alternet.org/news-amp-politics/john-oliver-has-some-devastating-news-those-eagerly-awaiting-trumps-impeachment?akid=15619.275016.WkUWir&rd=1&src=newsletter1077270&t=4

John Oliver, who (regrettably) urged Trump’s presidential run in 2013, now insists we’re stuck with him for years.

In his latest “Stupid Watergate” segment, the “Last Week Tonight” host weighed in on the whirlwind of news from the past week involving James Comey’s investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, which Trump privately requested Comey end. He also touched on Trump’s meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office, the day after Comey’s firing.

“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off,” Trump had told Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during their meeting the week before last.

“It’s almost difficult to believe your ears when you hear something so audaciously corrupt,” remarked Oliver. “It’s like if Hillary Clinton had sent an email with the subject line: ‘Sup—I did Benghazi.’”

Yet despite the rapid escalation of the Trump-Russia scandal, Oliver remains skeptical impeachment is in the offing any time soon.

“Impeachment is a long shot for many reasons,” he noted. “Not the least of which is it would require a majority of the House to vote to impeach, and that is currently controlled by Republicans. It would then need two-thirds of the Senate to vote to convict the president, and it is also controlled by Republicans right now.”

“Why would this be the end of the line for him?” he asked before offering a chilling reminder: “Trump has seemed to reach the end of the line on multiple occasions only for nothing to happen.”

Alexandra Rosenmann is an AlterNet associate editor. Follow her @alexpreditor.