ABC Gets Massive Bad News After Canceling Tim Allen’s Conservative Show – Boycott Has Begun

Tim Allen is one of the few open conservatives in Hollywood, and his sitcom “Last Man Standing” was one of the few shows on TV that didn’t kowtow to the liberal agenda. So, when it was canceled by ABC in spite of high ratings, the political aspect did not go unnoticed by those on the right.

If ABC executives thought the furor would die down and Americans would quickly forget, however, they were dead wrong. The network now faces two huge petitions and a boycott, as well as a surprising statement of support for Allen by a sitting governor.

A petition on Change.org that collected over 100,000 signatures by Tuesday morning after being launched Friday noted that “Last Man Standing” is “a show that appeals to a broad swath of Americans who find very few shows that extol the virtues with which they can identify; namely conservative values.”

“‘Last Man Standing’ is one of the only shows on broadcast television, and the only sitcom, that is not constantly shoving liberal ideals down the throats of the viewers. And sadly, that is likely the real reason the show has been canceled,” it continued.

According to The Daily Wire, a similar petition on PetitionCongress.org demanded a congressional investigation.

“With a plethora of ultra-liberal shows available on television, this show stood out from the rest and motivated conservatives who voted for President Trump,” the petition read. “Please demand that Congress investigate whether LMS was canceled for political reasons.”

While I’m not quite sure Congress would be the appropriate vehicle for an investigation, at least one GOP governor has noted that he thinks ABC’s decision is based on politics: Scott Walker of Wisconsin.

And these petitions aren’t just of the “please put our show back on the air” variety.

“The intent of this petition/boycott is to attempt to get ABC to renew the show. With that in mind, I will no longer be watching any ABC shows. I have canceled the DVR settings for the other ABC shows that I regularly watch,” the Change.org petition reads. “If you want to help try to save ‘Last Man Standing,’ I encourage you to do the same.”

Over 100,000 is a lot of people in just five days, and boycotts can be serious business — particularly from the right. Just ask Target. And this isn’t a good time for ABC or its corporate parent Disney, either, particularly as its ESPN division continues to hemorrhage money like a BlackBerry stockholder.

If they thought “Last Man Standing” would go quietly into that good syndicated rerun night, they apparently have another think coming. Now, it could cost them more than they had ever thought possible.