White British: Minority within 50 Years

Mass non-white immigration, explosive immigrant birth rates, and declining white reproduction will have ethnically cleansed white people in Britain into minority status within the next 50 years, new statistics have confirmed.

A new report has revealed that white populations in towns and cities are dwindling at record levels and in many cases have halved over the past ten years alone.

The report, issued by a U.K. government adviser on “community cohesion,” Professor Ted Cantle, and Eric Kaufmann, Professor of Politics at Birkbeck College, said that many towns and cities, such as Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton, Bradford, and London, have seen areas develop where the white British population is “increasingly dwindling” as minorities increase.

Professor Cantle cited the Lancashire town of Blackburn as one of the most segregated towns in Britain, whose Whalley Range area is now 95 percent Asian.

According to the report, the white population of England has dropped to 79 percent of the total, down from 86 percent just ten years ago.

The city of Slough has seen its white population drop from 58.3 percent to 34.5 percent;

Birmingham from 65.6 percent to 53.1 percent;

Bradford from 76.0 percent to 63.9 percent;

Leicester from 60.5 percent to 45.1 percent;

Luton from 64.9 percent to 44.6 percent;

Blackburn With Darwen from 76.0 percent to 66.5 percent;

Coventry from 78.3 percent to 66.6 percent;

Brent from 29.4 percent to 18.0 percent;

Tower Hamlets from 43.1 percent to 31.2 percent;

Newham from 33.6 percent to 16.7 percent;

Hounslow from 55.7 percent to 37.9 percent; and

Redbridge from 57.2 percent to 34.5 percent—all in once decade, from 2001 to 2011.

All these figures are, the report fails to point out, already more than five years old, so the situation in 2016 is likely to be as much of a gap again, compared to 2011.

The report, published by the pro-Third World invasion “Open Democracy” organization (which is funded by the Ford Foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust), goes on to condemn those areas in Britain which are still white as being “segregated” from the nonwhite invaders.

The report calls for punitive action against whites for daring to still live in majority white areas, such as busing to force nonwhites into schools and so on.

However, the real meaning of the new report underlines earlier predictions made by Oxford professor and population expert David Coleman who has pointed out that the racial replacement of white British people is well underway and will be completed by the 2060s—or even sooner.

In 2010, Professor Coleman wrote an article in Prospect magazine in which he analyzed figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) to show that at current immigration levels, the proportion of the white British-born population will fall from 80 percent to 59 percent by 2051.

“On those assumptions the ‘white British’ population would decline to 45 million by 2051,” Professor Coleman wrote.

“Were the assumptions to hold, the ‘white British’ population of Britain would become the minority after about 2066.”

Importantly, he added that this was a “milestone that would be passed much earlier in younger age groups.”

Professor Coleman’s point about the age-spread is of vital importance to understanding the full extent of the racial demographic replacement of white British people.

In 2014, for example, the median age in Britain was 40 years old, and some 58 percent of the population was older than that, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

This means that within the next 35 years, the majority of that population will either have died, or be close to death—and the younger generations, which are, as Professor Coleman has pointed out, overwhelmingly nonwhite, will have replaced them.

In other words, the racial demographic collapse will happen suddenly, as the older white population dies off—a factor which is being rapidly sped up by the increasing and ongoing nonwhite “immigration,” as borne out by the fact that the white population was already only 79 percent of the total in 2011.

In June 2016, Professor Coleman repeated his prediction in Standpoint magazine. His article, titled “Uncontrolled Immigration Means Finis Britanniae,” said that “rapid population growth, driven by the highest immigration in our history, is destabilising and transforming its population, its environment and its ethnic make-up into something quite new,” and that “migration accounted overall for 85 percent of population growth from 2001–2012.”

Professor Coleman pointed out that in the “1991 census, the nonwhite population, mostly of post-1960 immigrant origin, stood at 3 million or 6 percent of the total in England and Wales. By 2011 this had increased to nearly 8 million, or 14 percent of the total.

“Those describing themselves as ‘White British’ comprised 88 percent of the total population in 2001.

“But by the 2011 census, the ‘White British’ population in England and Wales had declined by 400,000, whereas the nonwhite population had increased by over three million, and the population describing itself as white but not British (many from Eastern Europe) had increased by just over a million.

“I made a projection in 2010 that if immigration stayed at its long-term rate of around 180,000 a year as it was at the time, the White British-born population would decline from 80 percent of the total then to just 59 percent in 2051,” Professor Coleman continued.

“Taking the projection to a more uncertain distance, the White British population would cease to be the majority in the U.K. by the late 2060s.

“However, should current high levels of immigration persist for any length of time, that date would move closer to the present. Britain would then become unrecognisable to its present inhabitants.

“Some people would welcome a brave new experiment, pioneering a wider world future. Others, though, might say ‘Finis Britanniae’.”

The choices for Britain are stark and clear: either the nonwhite invasion will be halted and reversed, or the U.K. will cease to be a majority white, First World nation, well within the next 50 years.