Wake Up, White Men and Women!

Back in 2014 when I was organizing the first White Man March, I was getting in contact with different nationalist groups from all over the world. A few young men from Britain were interested in getting involved for our coordinated day of activism, so they took to the streets with some banners and sent me their video. It was just a few of them, but I saw they had great courage. They called themselves National Action.

They were soon to see great success in their recruiting efforts through exciting activism. One year later after the first march, they organized a monumental demonstration in Newcastle, bringing together nationalists from many different groups. They had so many people there that they were able to outnumber the anti-fascists, who soon left and went home. They gave rousing speeches for around an hour, but arrests soon followed after an Israeli flag was burned. In addition to many more successful demonstration, they would organize retreats for their members to train in the martial arts, collect and distribute food for the hungry and homeless, and put forth powerful propaganda. National Action had become a force to be reckoned with, getting many young people active and involved, ready to take back their streets.

They posed such a threat to the jewish-occupied government of Britain (filled with child rapists and traitors), that they were banned at the end of 2016. Now membership in or even support for National Action is a criminal offense under the Terrorism Act 2000. Yes, you’re now a “terrorist” in Britain if you oppose the genocide of the indigenous population at the hands of the jewish overlords and their Muslim minions. “National Action” might no longer be in the streets as they once were, but the struggle continues. The White resistance may have strategic retreats at times, but the struggle lives on. Hail our brave comrades! Long live the fighters!

Here is an inspirational speech from one of their events, which I only recently found.