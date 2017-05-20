London’s Crucifixion of Rhodesia

http://www.renegadetribune.com/londons-crucifixion-rhodesia/

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed that British government officials turned a Nelson’s eye to the wholesale massacres of thousands of Africans in Zimbabwe. The Report concedes that Britain’s official policy was to abandon Rhodesia’s White communities to the murderous depravities of Robert Mugabe’s Fifth Brigade. The reason for the betrayal was ‘in order to protect the United Kingdom’s political interests.’

Thousands of previously hidden documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act are now being scrutinised. The damning papers came to light after a request for their release was made by Dr Hazel Cameron.

The University of St. Andrews in Scotland lecturer has uncovered incendiary information that British government officials, Civil Servants and Westminster’s political elite, were aware of the atrocities then being carried out by Robert Mugabe’s irregulars during the 1980s.

During an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Dr Cameron said that the British (government) could have stopped some of the things that were taking place in Zimbabwe, (formerly Rhodesia); instead, they decided to further their own interests.

Dr Cameron adds: The British government could have influenced authorities in Zimbabwe, but put political and economic interests first. “There were steps they could have taken but they chose not to.”

In 1983, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, dubbed Mugarbage by Africans and ethnic Europeans, launched an offensive in Matabeleland. This region is the ancestral homelands of the Ndebele ethnic tribes. It was also the province controlled by factions of the Soviet-backed Joshua Nkomo, a rival to Robert Mugabe.

Over the following nine months, the Fifth Brigade of the new Zimbabwe National Army, tortured, raped, and burned to death tens of thousands of unarmed and defenceless tribesmen and women.

British High Commissioner Robin Byatt, then based in Harare, says, “That there were other important interests. He went on to name investments, trade considerations, prestige, and the need to avoid a mass exodus of ethnic-Europeans.” The former Civil Servant then conceded: “The behaviour of the Fifth Brigade has certainly been brutal.”

This comment is particularly damning. The High Commissioner concedes that the White citizens of Zimbabwe were betrayed and abandoned by the notorious Westminster elite to meet their fate as victims of the murderous and rapacious Robert Mugabe.

One of the dictator’s worst episodes of genocide was what occurred in Zimbabwe in 1982/3. The ethnic-cleansing of the Ndebele peoples was known as Guguruhundi (the rains that wash away the chaff).

Robert Mugabe carried out his stated intention to ethnic cleanse the Ndebele people in Matabeleland. North Korean trained Zimbabwean troops carried out multiple murders, rapes, and torture. Pregnant women suffered their foetuses being ripped from bayoneted bellies. Randomly chosen villagers were herded in to grass thatched huts which were then torched.

There were mass burials the sites of which are still being discovered. None of this is reported in Western media. Needless to say the self-styled Anti-Apartheid Movement, that campaigned relentless for majority rule, was notable by their absence. Clearly, the AAM’s concern for Black African lives was theatre to justify the transition of peaceful prosperous Rhodesia to the globalists based in the United States.

The remains of thousands of Africans are constantly discovered in Zimbabwe’s once profitable but now disused mine shafts. Routinely, Mugabe’s dictatorship blames the atrocities on Rhodesian troops. However, the junta has refused to allow forensic anthropologists to test the remains for one obvious reason; the remains will not be proved to have met their demise between 1965 and 1978.

A conservative estimate is that 20,000 Africans were butchered for no other reason than their being of ‘the wrong tribe’. A reliable onsite source says, “It is more realistic to believe up to 50,000 perished. ZANU PF released the accounts of such terror at a time when they falsely claimed thousands of armed dissidents were roaming the land. In fact, barely 100 dissidents could be identified.”

