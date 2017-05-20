Holocaust Revisionist Horst Mahler Arrested in Hungary After Fleeing Germany

Ken Heidenreich, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office in Munich, said in a phone interview that his office had been informed that Mr. Mahler had been arrested in Hungary. Hungarian officials initially said that they did not know about any arrest or asylum request, adding that if Mr. Mahler applied for asylum, he would be rejected, because he is a citizen of a European Union member country — namely, Germany. On Monday afternoon, however, the police in Hungary announced that Mr. Mahler had been detained in Sopron, a city in the west of the country, near the border with Austria.

As this is currently breaking news, we are only left to guess what will happen to Mr. Mahler, but it appears that he will be shipped back to occupied Germany to rot away in prison until he is dead. This is “justice” in Germany.

Let’s now review some background information to give a better picture as to how Mr. Mahler developed into such a threat to the occupied German government.

Horst Mahler was born in 1936 in the German territory of Silesia, which is now part of Poland. His parents were members of the NSDAP, but his mother would later reveal that they have some jewish ancestors, making Horst 1/8 jewish. Growing up in post-war Germany Mr. Mahler decided to train as a lawyer and quickly became involved with the radical leftists of the Social Democratic Party, from which he was later expelled. For many years he would run in Marxist circles and even joined the crusade to hunt down the remnants of “Nazis” in Germany. In 1970 he was arrested in connection to bank robberies carried out by the Red Army Faction and sentenced to prison, serving ten years of a fourteen year sentence. By 1988 would be back to practicing law, but his views on the world were soon to change.

In the 1990s Horst Mahler shifted to the right. In a 1998 article “Second Stone Age” he explained how he saw the German identity being opposed to the nature of the jew:

In the German people as free self-confidence, the unity of God and Man appears in the Folk-community knowing itself. This is the existing negation of the Jewish Principle and of the haggler/bargainer as its worldly shape.”

In 2000 he joined with the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) and became known as one of its chief ideologues. While the German government was attempting to shut the party down for “hate speech” Horst Mahler successfully thwarted the efforts by acting as the party’s attorney. He left the party in 2003 and formed the “Society for the Rehabilitation of Those persecuted for Refutation of the Holocaust,” which sought to defend people persecuted for inquiring into the true history of their country. He would soon face charges of “Holocaust Denial” for his role in this organization. Also in 2003 Mr. Mahler faced a number of charges for saying that the official story of 9/11 was a “concocted conspiracy” and that “it is not true that al-Qaeda had anything to do with it.” In 2006 his passport was suspended for six months so that he was unable to attend the International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust in Tehran, Iran.

When conducting an interview with Michael Friedman for Vanity Fair in 2007, Mr. Mahler allegedly greeted the former vice president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany with a shout of “Heil Hitler, Herr Friedman!” along with a salute. He would go on to say that “the systematic extermination of Jews in Auschwitz is a lie” and that Adolf Hitler was “the savior of the German people [but] not only of the German people.” This landed him in prison for less than a year. Attorney Sylvia Stolz came to his defense. She too was later imprisoned for defending her client Mr. Ernst Zundel too vigorously, and then after she was released she was again imprisoned in Germany for the crime of discussing her legal case during a presentation in another country.