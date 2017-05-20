Big Jewish Brother Knows You Better Than You Do

Also entitled ‘The Jewish Big Brother Knows You Better Than You Do (or He Thinks He Does)’

The dystopian world of Minority Report is already here. In addition to that, anything you do or say on the Internet is going to be stored for hundreds of years in some database owned by some alphabet-soup agency most likely owned by the lovely ‘Chosen Tribe’, in a direct or indirect way. It’s like involuntarily writing some sort of ‘diary’ for posterity, regardless of so-called ‘protection of personal data‘ (an illusion which can be broken at any time by whoever might have the ‘authority’ to do so). Even when your physical body has left this realm your opinions and inner thoughts will be projected to the future through this virtual Matrix (I hate using this word) we are currently trapped in. That if your voice is ‘allowed to be heard’ in that distant future.

‘You Are Being Exploited… Here’s How’ by The Daily Sheeple.

Note by author: I’m not necessarily ‘in love’ with the Daily Sheeple precisely, but I admit that they release some good information every now and again. As a sort of off-topic addition I would strongly recommend their documentary Obsolete(2016).

One must also take into account that the phrase ‘anything you say can be used against you’ is acquiring a deeper and wider sense in this current age of communication, for better or for worse (we can ask our little ‘friend’ Andrew Anglin about it). Definitively The Jew wishes to set himself as this Abrahamic God ‘Yahweh’ so he can decide ‘who is and who is not a good Goy’ according to his pestilent ‘Noahide law’. But justice served by The Jew is a grotesque farce of Nuremberg-like proportions, an insult in the face of any true God, in case that metaphysical concept actually exists as such.

My next comment is for the eternally naive people still remaining out there; in case you are thinking that in spite of you not having ever said anything against ‘Our Greatest Ally’ (the Jew) on social media, by the fact of being of a certain racial extract you have been likely targeted already for both racial and individual extermination, whether you choose to ignore it or not, unless you are a psychopathic Shabbos Goy who wouldn’t have any problem throwing his own people under the bus at any given moment for the benefit of his/her Jew masters. These Jews want their low-IQ coffee-coloured Kalergi slaves regardless. Yes, in a not-so-distant dystopian future these Jews might keep some White slaves for sexual purposes only, but I don’t think these remaining White people will be able to maintain any sort of racial identity (let alone group cohesion) living in chains, like disposable cattle, in such a Talmudic ‘Camp of The Saints’ scenario.

Living in this current Jew-concocted prison-world is nothing to be desired by anybody, especially by people who have a stake in the future, namely people with White children and families. The ‘option’ of doing nothing is not an option anymore; it is either us or (((them))). You have not chosen your side, your own racial group, and by default your racial enemies, have already done so. It is up to you if you want to fight for White survival in any great or modest way you can. No need to do anything rash that can be more counter-productive than actually productive, but let’s get in the right ‘frame of mind’ please. All in all, the worst thing we can do is to let the enemy take us by surprise.

I guess all this is unnecessary to remind to the regular Renegade Tribune reader anyway.

As an addition to all this; after reading the recent article RANSOMWARE The Cyber Attack that Crippled the World by Lasha Darkmoon it feels like a whole big fat Mossad operation has been going on recently. The event has apparently spread more of the good old chaos and kerfuffle which has been so useful to these Jews in the past. I don’t discard the idea that the whole operation could have been a private criminal enterprise for the purpose of getting a quick shekel, though I see this as very unlikely taking into account the evidence given by the author of the article in her own words (Britain’s nuclear submarines still running on Windows XP, are you kidding me?). Of course the possibility of it being another big psy-op for the purpose of creating more ‘fear and loathing’ of ‘cyber-terrorists’, usher more state vigilance and probably create more jingoistic pro-Zionist propaganda is almost needless to assess (in fact of all the possibilities the latter sounds the most likely to me).

At any rate, every action implies a re-action. Without trying to be excessively tacit I’d say that ‘two can play that game soldier’, as the crazed General D. Ripper in the film Dr. Strangelove said at the beginning of that crossfire scene. This 5th Generation Warfare should not be unidirectional; in fact it is not. When I say ‘warfare’ I mean the war of extermination these Jews have waged against us all these long years since this ‘Pax Judaica’ started at the end of WWII (though some people state that ‘Pax Judaica’ as such probably started a couple of thousand years ago in actuality, but that is fodder for another discussion). As we know Internet has opened a huge can of worms which can be directed in many ways. I think this is a reason to feel hopeful at least, even if one despises the word ‘hope’.

So the Jewish Big Brother might think he is winning, but in the process he can commit terrible mistakes. After all, contrary to what he believes in, he is NOT a god. These are dangerous times, but that does not mean these Jews are saved in their American and European tax-funded ivory towers. Who knows when these towers could be stricken by the raging storm of these times.

For more information about the Ramsonware attack I would recommend watching this Anonymous video. Anonymous is another platform I would neither endorse or promote whatsoever, but the video is worth watching, even if one thinks the whole issue might be a psy-op.