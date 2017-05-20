http://www.renegadetribune.com/battered-goy-syndrome/

I am a married man. For all you other young Bucks and Does out there who haven’t tied the knot yet, getting hitched changes your perspective on life. If you don’t believe me, you can count the metaphors, which is simply good philosophical practise, anyway. The marital covenant has been utilised by all races, exclusively of one another, in their own unique ways, to justify X, Y, and Z for social constructs. And why not? Since conjugal relation is the basis of healthy human reproduction, it stands to reason that civilisations would rise and fall based on a reproductive model.

For example: in Norse Mythology, the whole Theogony and Cosmogony (from the Greek, meaning birth of Gods, and birth of living space) respectively are couched in terms of relational dynamics. The Sun is wed to the Moon, Odin All-Father is wed to Frigga Great-Mother. All Creation stems from intimacy. Later on, the Catholic Church, which – like it or not – co-opted Western Civilisation for many hundreds of years – offered up a distorted version of this in regards to ‘the Domestic Church.’ In this, the pagan idea that all life is a marriage of the Human and Divine, was continued, albeit subconsciously.

In a way, the (German) National Socialist government, and to a lesser degree the (Italian) Fascist Regime, sought to institute a symbolic marriage between State and People. This again was extracted from the Catholic use of Natural Law (originally Greek, cultivated from earlier Aryan philosophy) decreeing that a People is married to her image of the Divine. The major points of contestation were racial, always have been, always will be. Consider: National Socialist Deutschland imagined a racial state in which the German Folk were wed, in a way, to the German Ideal (divine.) Alfred Rosenberg conceived of a Higher Conscience for the Race in his epoch text. This driving unity had an exquisite trickle-down effect, resulting microcosmically, in the (in)famous racial laws of Germany which sought to aid the Uebermensch and thwart the Untermensch.

(By the by, for any of you propaganda lemmings that might be reading, the racialism of Germany was so sublimated by that point that the race laws applied only to Germans. Non-Germans had become non-entities by then, the concern of other races. In a sense, they achieved by force of cultural law what every other race ought to have achieved by natural law. An iron law of Ethnocentrism. No, Ethnocentrism isn’t just for coloured people. It is right and just that Aryans, Caucasoids, Europids… Whites… ought to have the same right, and duty.)

The Italian Fascism, by contrast, sought to make this union in less concrete terms. If you read the ‘Fascist Doctrines,’ you find a generally vague construct. The crutch terms of ‘spiritual’ people are used. And make no mistake, spirituality is important. But the word can become a catch-phrase to hide all kinds of sins. Namely that, at the end of the day, Mussolini and his boys didn’t truly analyse to the degree that Hitler and his lads did – what makes Europeans Europids, and what is a German, and what is an Italian. Mussolini seemed to believe in regional, not racial government, in geographic, not genetic borders. It was not until his alliance with Hitler that the fetish with Roman glory adopted a racialist tone. The spiritual crumbled into the genetic sea, as all thinkers must realise that the spirit is shaped in genetic drift.

It is why, decades later, the awe and emotional investment in Hitler is far greater than Mussolini. Hitler had the superior vision. Mussolini, while intriguing in his own rights, still succumbed to a very selectorised set of weaknesses that plague us all today.

Now. Enter modernity, if you will, as you must. We live in crumbling Nation States, each based on a poorly imagined ethnic conscience. In my humble writings, along with more established minds, I have argued that all destiny is demographic, and that race is in the demos. America was established on subconscious racial drive. The natural European states are the obvious extensions of race… or at least they were. And if you are familiar with Arthur Kemp’s work, you ought well to agree that Canada and all other neo-Colonial ‘countries’ have a European basis.

What does this have to do with weddings? I’ll tell you. And I’ll give you a slice of one of my favourite music videos as an example, and an illustration, and a metaphor.

When my relationship with my wife was young, we did like other ‘young’ couples do and shared interest. Of course, at the time, my interest was Nationalism, as I was still finding my young man’s answers. I was also in the process of ‘outing with it.’ Criticising social constructs, questioning historical narratives, tipping sacred cows. I was also learning how to communicate as a newly established Nationalist without becoming a grossly ineffective, basement bound leper pariah. We’ve all been there.

Music was a safe space. Since I didn’t want to scare my future wife away, I tried to approach the Big Questions with sensitivity and grace. But, not always being subtle, I failed on a number of occasions. This failure has stayed with me long after, at least theoretically, it was made irrelevant following our wedding, and the gradual realisation that there’s more to the story than the bullshit your mother learned from CNN, such as: not all Nazi sympathisers bathe in soap made from Jewish fat, not all Klan sympathisers use Niggers as Christmas Tree lights, and not all Nationalists keep intricate books of names we plan to remember when the lynchings start.

A lot of Nationalists carry the moral highground. I, for instance, believe in strict fidelity, I believe in good charity, I believe in open questions, I believe in concrete moral rules. I’ve never lynched a minority, plotted someone’s death, or even skinned my neighbour’s cats when nobody’s looking. But I have hurt minority feelings, sure. I make fun of Jews. I called a Nigger a Nigger for cutting me off at a merging lane. I started referring to ‘the Black House’ when King-Kong Obongo was in office. I hate rap music and mock it wherever I go. I mock Ebonics whenever I hear them.

But, in today’s mentally degenerate society, being guilty of hurting somebody’s feelings is tantamount to being the kind of social leper that makes a murderer or a sex-offender. Or so it feels like when you take the time to count the cards against you.

The failure on my part, at first, was saying too much at once. It resulted in an extra year of building trust. There is a video, by a band from a scene that I love. For very deeply entrenched personal reasons, I love this band’s music, but hold no great hope they would ever sing songs in our favour. The song is called “Den Bortsolda,” and it’s a song about Jews actually. So here’s that video. And here’s what you already knew, but might not have thought to think.

When I showed my wife the song, she was sceptical. She asked me; “Paul, why do you love this song so much?” I smiled. I nodded at the paused image and I said, “because we’re the woman in the video.” She raised an eyebrow. The implication was clear. Even though the surface images didn’t bely the lyrics, the connotation was there. If we are the woman in the video, that means that ‘we’ Whites have been sold out… no, sold away… by Jews. She had never experienced ‘wicked anti-semitism’ before, even though she had, on occasion, showed people how to pronounce the word “Jew” with proper reverence.

The implication was clear. The whole construct of the SJW is true. There really are people who think Jews aren’t the best thing since buttered latkes. There really are people who find Blacks instinctually disquieting. And ever more shocking, the person who she had fallen in love with was one of ‘those people.’ All of a sudden, that big bad bogeyman that you get to heroically fight from a distance was right there. The injustices weren’t so clear, the narratives weren’t so concrete.

This is where we lose the majority of White folk. So if you’ve borne with me this far, please keep reading. I have points, and they’re good ones – in my less than humble opinion.

The video itself is perfect. It is probably meant to be ironic. Who would dare to publish such a thing sincerely, and hope to keep their record gig? But there it is. Concrete evidence, there was a time in Europe that Nordics feared the Jew. There was a time we hated them. A time we knew why. But now? The whole notion is a memory of primitive barbarism, unsophisticated violence. After all, we have married racially homogenous White society to the unwhite hordes. We are married to multiculturalism. We are the bride in an arranged marriage, and like any beaten housewife, we have convinced ourselves that it is good we do so.

After all, does the Liberal Media not repeat itself like a mantra? A beaten housewife has to practise her story, how she got her bruises, to make herself more believable to the sceptical cop. The average White repeats the Liberal narrative to convince his moral compass. Her moral compass.

We deny the truth: that Race presents difficulties. We ignore crime statistics and the obvious conclusion Occam’s Razor demand we clip from the article. We ignore the truth in the Media, how obnoxiously low-brow Negros are when left to themselves. And when someone has the unmitigated gall to question the ignorance… well, ha-ha, then come the excuses!

Usually: “oh, well! I knew a Black guy! They’re not all like that!” (Which somehow excuses the crushing majority that are.) Or: “cousin so-and-so married a Jew, and they’re not so bad… neurotic, sure, but not ‘bad.’” (Naturally, the one disproves the majority, and the fact that banking and media, and arguably military complices are run by Jews becomes obsolete… just because of that one guy.)

Is this tired old logic becoming somewhat more familiar? White Man: you are a beaten housewife! You don’t even get to be a bloody ‘cuck.’

Stockholm Syndrome. Look it up. 99% of Whites are indoctrinated into it. It’s taught in school and masqueraded as ‘progress.’ Entire histories have been reconstructed to support the claim. And, when confronted, the average White could care less.

“Well, that hasn’t been my experience.”

Well? Well? What’s it going to take, Whitey? What’s it going to take? How many flights of stairs have we got to fall down before we stop making excuses for the ones who pushed us? Chances are good that if you’re reading this, you think like me, or something like it. Experience. Pfah! Your experiences amount to less than nothing, when provided with the big picture as context.

Even now, five years later, I can still break things down for my wife. She still struggles to see the point in why I believe as I do. There are always qualifying questions. Yesterday was a prime example. Fact: every culture has the ability to self-identity. The only cultures in this frame of reference that are given punitive consequences are Whites. It’s time we have our own governing body, our own standards, our own accountability. Well, what you’re suggesting would rip apart the whole United States, and you’d have to have separate governing bodies for every ethnicity. Exactly. But the amount of planning that would take is staggering, you’d have to have separate laws for everyone and I don’t see how that’s possible.

Well. It is possible. And it’s already underway. The United States, contrarywise to ignorant mass opinion, has no ‘set’ code of universal law. There are ethnic minorities living in the Continental United States, and elsewhere, which are given leniency to have internal governance. There are pockets with their own legal structures, are tax-exempt, and relatively unmolested. Jewish communities have such privileges, as do many “native” American tribes. In some of the Jewish separatist communities, when a Jew commits a crime, being a dual citizen, he can demand asylum in Greater Israel where he can be tried there. Don’t believe me? Look it up.

Race is real. The way the education system has been handled proves it. Do you really think this business with Common Core was implemented to “equalise learning opportunities?” Do you really believe it is a principle reconstruction of Baby Bush’s “No Child Left Behind?” Make no mistake, every child is left behind. The education system is now geared toward hiding and masking the inadequacy of low-functioning performers, not forcing them to catch up to high performers. And remember this: there is a racial caste. It’s been admitted in the Bell Curve, and every teacher who’s worked with ‘diverse’ or ‘enriched’ populations silently knows it to be true. Blacks are the lowest average graded performers. They’ve had decades to catch up. They never will. Whites form a median block, with Asians tipping the scales. However, when the statistics are broken down, it is further revealed that Whites alone, have the greatest intellectual dynamic, the most vibrancy. We have the highest instances of both genius and retardation, the greatest variation of intellectual allotment, and a general dispersion of creativity. That being said, enormous drains of resource have been lost to equalise what can never be equalled. As such, the spiral continues and education devolves to suit the lowest common denominator – Negroes and Hispanics, classically the lowest performers (historic injustices or not!)

Then there is the working world. We are all wage slaves. If you are between the ages of 0-40, chances are good that you’re an indentured servant. You have debt: tuition, mortgage, medical – what-ever. You are extorted from every angle. And when your debts fail, there is the taxation. Taxation for what? Roads? Ha! Every road I drive is a pot hole with some tarmac in between. Public services? Okay. There’s a maybe. Education? Been down that road.

Fact is, the taxes and the exponential financial drive would be alleviated immensely by severing Third World ties. Importing the unwashed masses costs money. You think the government’s doing this out of the goodness of its own heart? No. Just the goodness of your wallet. The people come here. You think they contribute? Show me how. Please. The most anyone can muster is some tired old example of a Somali that managed to do a good job somewhere at a computer firm doing… something. The very fact that this is such a big deal suggests that the working Somali is the exception to the rule.

Let’s talk about crime rates. Fact: IQ rates decrease and crime rates increase in direct proportion to mangled demographics. It’s happened everywhere the Third World invasion has occured. Watch the News – what do you see? You really going to sit here and tell me that Blacks don’t have higher crime rates? What’s the excuse? Historic injustices? Lack of education? No.

Entertainment. Proof is in the pudding. And it’s 40-Proof and up, in this case. When left to their own devices, Blacks display a sanguine level of degeneracy. This isn’t to say that White Undermen don’t do the same. Court TV, BET… Rap music. My parents watch a lot of Court TV – every day, shrieking Negros. If anything is to blame for my racism, it’s probably the subconscious hatred I developed from listening to the Judge Joe Brown community zoo as a kid.

Visual reality: a lot of White people really do have ‘White Privilege.’ They can live under a rock that the pulled over themselves. Bury their heads in the sand. When I was a Security Guard, that option was robbed from me. That was my ‘in my experience’ moment. Blacks do constitute a majority claim on Welfare. I’ve heard it said that Whites theoretically claim 70% of welfare money. This may be true, I don’t know. But what I do know, is that a lot of welfare dispensaries cut corners when they dole. When it came to our Black ‘guests’, not a lot of questions were asked. Travel to a mixed community – there’s usually more litter and less social infrastructure. You can’t blame poor hygiene on historical injustices. What? We wuz Slaves – we ain’t gotta stoop down ‘an pick up ours trash no moah!

Sure.

Look. The truth is everywhere. To ignore it now is just… ignorant. Imagine that! To ignore it now is to stab your children in the back. Consider what we discussed about education. Do you want your children shafted in the Education System to compensate for the inadequate performance of Coloureds – or any other complaint? No. Consider the fiscal system – do you want your children to be debt slaves to, in part, pay for coloured programmes, social programmes and other that they themselves would scarcely qualify for?

Your resources are being drained, Whitey, with little or no chance of equitable return. Obamacare was never designed to help you. There are no organisations to give exclusively White students grants. But there are funds for Blacks and Jews.

We are told that we are free to do so. Blacks and Jews get these things because they have the social gumption to take care of their own. When White folks do it, it is generally lambasted as ‘White Supremacy.’ Now, I’m not talking Craig Cobb, or any other public, obviously politicised force, I’m speaking of generalities. There are special quotas attached to anything ostensibly European. There are no legitimate ‘White Student Unions.’ There are no ‘White Worker’s Parties’ or ‘White Anything’ that haven’t been dumped on with overpowering scorn.

Yet there is a media outlet that repeatedly, with tireless enthusiasm, that sponsors the ‘cultural needs’ of Coloured peoples of every flavour. It is publicly accepted that everyone but us has their own standard, their own rules. We are taught to have cultural sensitivity for everyone but us.

Everyone but us. Everyone but us. Everybody’s right and has a beautiful culture. Everybody’s special and needs extra rights. Everyone has more equality than us. If everything is equal, than the Coloureds wouldn’t be handed all these social handicaps and Jews wouldn’t own the banks and media. In fact, nothing is equal and Whites have paid the bill.

And we love it.

Just like a beaten housewife. And if that metaphor doesn’t work for you, look up Stockholm Syndrome, please. Humour me.