10 Signs Trump Is An Authoritarian Globalist Stooge

Renegade Editor’s Note: It has been pretty obvious Trump is a (((globalist))) for quite some time now. Unlike this author, I suggest Trump has been the cabal’s choice from day one, though perhaps this was only as a stepping stone to President Pence.

By Jeff Paul

Remember when it was a conspiracy theory that banks, multinational corporations and politicians are working to create a one-world order?

Now, not only is it obvious that this plan is well underway, the discussion has moved from crazy conspiracy to whether it’s a good thing or not. It’s playing out as nationalism versus globalism. Both of which are anti-freedom, by the way. [Ren Ed: that’s debatable, and depends on what is meant by freedom.]

David Rockefeller, who died earlier this year at 101, admits in his book Memoirs on page 405 to be part of a secret cabal working to destroy the United States to create a one-world order.

Some even believe we [Rockefeller family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – One World, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

In many respects it makes sense that we, as a planet, would move toward more economic cooperation, what some call “globalism.” We already have a global communications network which has brought incredible benefits. A global currency is likely to emerge next for the same reason the US Dollar is used around the world for oil and other commodities, because it reduces friction in trade.

However, the concern of being ruled by a single central bank or a global government has rightfully caused some to hit the brakes on the idea of globalism. The Brexit referendum and unlikely election of Donald Trump indicate a sharp move toward nationalism in the minds of many voters.

The “secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States” is the same one that is working against the sovereignty of all nations including England. It seems people don’t like having unelected bureaucrats determine their tax-and-spend policies.

Clearly this international cabal preferred Hillary Clinton to become president, so much so they seem to be continuing to conspire to discredit Trump, presumably to put someone more predictable on the throne.

And yet Trump isn’t quite the anti-globalist that he claimed to be during the campaign. In fact Trump even said “I’m a nationalist and a globalist” in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“Hey, I’m a nationalist and a globalist,” President Trump said. “I’m both. And I’m the only one who makes the decision, believe me.”

Although he’s pretended to oppose crony managed trade agreements like the TPP and NAFTA, he supports trade agreements that favor his preferred cronies. He’s not for genuine free trade. The tariffs he proposed will likely hurt as many Americans as it purports to help due to the higher cost of imported goods.

Here are 10 more signs Trump is playing nice with the cabal:

1. He’s dutifully taken council from Henry Kissinger who wrote a touching love letter to David Rockefeller after his death.

2. He’s surrounded himself with Goldman Sachs banksters.

3. He’s maintained the current policies and leadership at the Federal Reserve.

4. He’s continued to bomb foreign nations who’ve never harmed America because they have oil, strategic land, and central banks outside of the cabal’s control.

5. On his first foreign trip as president, he kissed the ring (at the Vatican and in Israel) and bowed to the king (in Saudi Arabia). And he’s selling $100 billion more weapons [Ren Ed: it’s now $350 billion] to the brutal dictatorship of Saudi Arabia, too.

6. He’s escalating the war on drugs at a time when most Americans want to legalize cannabis. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently informed states’ attorneys to re-institute mandatory minimum sentencing for drug cases.

7. He’s also growing the domestic police state by continuing the unconstitutional post-9/11 spying apparatus, enacting travel bans to encourage biometric IDs, and digital snooping at borders, as well as supporting the seizure of private property for eminent domain.

8. He’s considering former NYC mafia boss and 9/11 suspect Rudy Giuliani along with another neocon who hates freedom, Joe Lieberman, as potential candidates to replace Comey as head of the FBI.

9. He’s adding more debt to build a wall to keep you on the plantation like livestock. The $20-trillion-plus national debt must be harvested after the globalist IMF bails out the US Federal Government in the very near future.

10. He restricts media access to unfriendly sources and so-called “fake news.” His administration has had reporters arrested. Trump now supports prosecuting Julian Assange after revealing truth news that helped him get elected. These precedents can devolve very rapidly into dangerous territory if this pattern continues.

In short, it appears that Trump is steering the ship according to the cabal’s coordinates, which we know by Rockefeller’s quote above, are aimed to sink the United States to bring about a global system.

Jeff Paul writes for Activist Post and Counter Markets newsletter to live free and succeed outside the rigged system. This article may be reposted in full with attribution.