Trump is telling aides he wants to re-hire Michael Flynn if he’s cleared by the FBI: report (LOL….)

Even though damning revelations keep dropping about disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, it seems at least one person inside the White House wants him back: President Donald Trump.

White House sources tell the Daily Beast that Trump has “expressed his hopes that a resolution of the FBI’s investigation in Flynn’s favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity.” Trump advisers both inside and outside the White House, however, have reportedly told him that bringing Flynn back in any role would be a very bad idea.

“Trump feels really, really, really, bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back,” one White House official told the Daily Beast.

Trump fired Flynn after it was revealed that he lied both publicly and privately to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his contacts with Russian government officials. Trump had been warned about Flynn’s falsehoods by former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, but he didn’t fire Flynn until 18 days later when a report about his talks with Russian officials appeared in the Washington Post.

Since then, reports have revealed that Flynn was under federal investigation for his work lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government at the time he accepted the position as national security adviser. Flynn reportedly told the Trump transition teamthat he was under investigation for his work, but he was offered the job anyway.