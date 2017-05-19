http://www.renegadetribune.com/holy-book-adolf-hitler/

The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler is a book that stands apart from other Reich related titles. The Holy Book was penned by James L. Battersby during the appalling austerity of post-war England. The impoverished author and prophet, who coincidentally lived in Southport, the seaside town of my birth, was recovering from a long term in prison when he put pen to paper. However, it can be assumed that The Holy Book was inspired and largely written during the author’s captivity.

James Battersby had been sentenced to a prison sentence for his outspoken opposition to the Churchill clique’s war aims against Germany. It was during the late 1960s that I picked up my copy of The Holy Book. I was inspired by the prophet’s writings but I was cynical at the book’s odd prophecies outlined in its final pages.

Bear in mind that in 1951 the world of James L. Battersby was a far different place than it is now. The Soviet Union back then was a superpower. When Battersby put pen to paper there was no end in sight for the long-suffering peoples of Bolshevik Occupied Europe (Russia) so badly deceived by the Capitalist West in 1917 and again in 1945.

The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler foretold a post-Soviet independent superpower Russia. The Holy Book prophesied that the future Russian leader would be much criticised by the corrupt decadent Western mainstream media. When reading such prophecies in the late 1960s who could blame me for being sceptical?

The Holy Book foretold an alliance built on peaceful trade between European Russia, China, India, Latin America and South Africa. Again, I was disbelieving but (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa Trading Bloc) BRICS today challenges the supremacy of the U.S dollar.

When in 2015 I returned to those previously spurned pages of The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler I caught my breath as I perused every paragraph. I had an open mind on the spiritual presence of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich. I know that the German reformer both then and now was regarded by millions as the Second Coming or the presence of Jesus Christ on Earth. Who was I to argue as I do not have supernatural gifts? All I can do is record the undeniable. I refer in particular to what Savitri Devi at the book’s end describes as, ‘The Ecstasy of Adolf Hitler.’

The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler sets out to explain the German workers struggle to thwart a 1919 Bolshevik seizure of Germany. This capture if successful would be similar to the U.S backed Bolshevik seizure of Imperial Russia in 1917.

This cataclysmic arrest of civilisation was financed by the Banking Bolsheviks lurking in Wall Street. The seizure by Jewish mercenaries had turned Imperial Russia into a plantation ripe for plunder by the omnipotent Capitalist and corporate entities of the Western Powers. These are now identified as the globalists but they are the same hooked nose tribe. The New World Order is of the same tribe and as diligently pursuing the same aims of global control.

The success of Hitler’s National Socialist Party (N.S.D.A.P) in denying Germany to the Bolsheviks was neither forgotten nor forgiven by the supposedly anti-Communist West and its repellent mainstream media.

During their epic 1918 ~ 1933 struggle for German hearts the NSDAP Party workers were constantly provoked, confronted and attacked by mercenary Communists. These vicious street fighters were financed by Western banking interests and their misdeeds laundered by the Jewish controlled media. Meantime, the so-called anti-Communist west never missed opportunity to attack the NSDAP which alone tackled Bolshevism.

The discredited Communists and their parties have since morphed into the ‘anti-Fascist coalition’. Only the name has changed; these Shabbos Goy mercenaries are financed by the Hungarian Jew George Soros and other billionaire revolutionaries. Soros and his ilk are heirs to Jacob Schiff and the Bolshevik bankers of Wall Street circa 1917.

In 1933 the NSDAP, which was a genuine workers socialist revolutionary party, achieved power through the ballot box. From that moment on the Jewish controlled media in the Capitalist West and Bolshevik Occupied Russia proclaimed and orchestrated a trade war on Germany’s NSDAP socialist workers party.

Simultaneously from 1933 to 1939 the West’s banking and political elites, supported by their comrade-in-arms media apparatchiks, conspired to bring a war of total destruction on the National Socialists. In this they succeeded: In May 1945 the only real workers revolution against Capitalism and Communism was destroyed by the Capitalist-Communist Coalition.

The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler allows you to accompany Europe’s last gladiators in their epic but futile struggle to overcome the forces of Mammon. Is there to be a happy ending? Yes!

The British Empire: When in 1939 Britain declared war on the Workers Reich there was still a British Empire. This empire was then pawned and sold to the globalist elite in order to finance Churchill’s ruinous war. The British Empire has meantime completely evaporated. World War II was the war Britain and the British Empire lost.

The Soviet Empire: From 1917 the declared aim of the Soviet Union (Comintern) was to put the world under the Bolshevik jackboot. By 1939 Soviet success seemed assured. In control of Russia’s vast territories the Bolsheviks had meanwhile invaded and occupied many other European nations. These included Finland, Poland, and the Baltic States.

In 1940 the USSR prepared to add Western Europe to its territories. When U.S President Roosevelt inked the notorious Lend Lease Act in Congress in March 1940 Soviet dictator Joe Stalin was given the blank check necessary to wage wars of territorial conquest.

In the U.S and Britain the Jewish-controlled media ring-fenced, applauded and supported the international Communist Parties (Comintern). Simultaneously, the same controlled mainstream media attacked individuals, organisations and parties that opposed the spread of Communism.

However, Soviet expansionist ambitions largely ended under the tenure of Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev (1964 ~ 1982). By the late 1980s it was all over and the USSR like the British Empire was also history. It was the war the Soviet Union lost.

This leaves the United States of the Almighty (Dollar). Reaping the ill-gotten rewards of a plundered Germany whilst bloated by their having added Europe’s forfeited colonies the U.S from 1945 seemed omnipotent. Yet, in 2017 the supposedly almighty United States finds itself caught in a Russian and Chinese vice.

The irony must have Adolf Hitler smiling from Paradise: In 1941, the beleaguered Workers Reich suffered the same handicap. At Germany’s Western borders stood the armed might of the British, French and (war undeclared) U.S empires. To Germany’s east were poised the Wall Street financed 4.5 million strong Soviet Red Army. The odds being too great combined with the denial of essential raw materials was to lead to the defeat of the Socialist Workers Reich.

Ironically, the U.S today finds itself in the same position. But, to even greater disadvantage the United States has since forfeited its manufacturing base that underpins independence. Saddled with a $20 trillion debt the future of the U.S is such that no insurance salesman would be foolhardy enough to underwrite its life insurance policy.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal today patrols America’s Atlantic coastlines. To America’s east is the growing threat from North Korea, China and Russia. There is no way that the technically bankrupt increasingly totalitarian United States can wage war and win, defend itself or its interests. Within 10 years the omnipotence of Imperial America will evaporate in the flames of civil and racial war. As a consequence the Zionist-seized U.S may soon join the British and Soviet Empires in the dustbins of history.

Does this leave the vanquished Workers Reich as the victor? In 2017 the Hitler Legend gathers strength throughout the world. President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov, arguably the world’s most powerful leaders, recently expressed concern at ‘history being re-written’. This is diplomatic talk for ‘the (victors) lies are breaking down under their own weight’ as prophesied in April 1945 by the martyred German Minister of Information, Dr Joseph Goebbels.

In his Last Will and Testament Europe’s great social reformer and workers champion foretold:

National Socialism is essentially a religious movement and faith. The Germanic or Aryan world of ideas, both political and religious will go out as a sacred Gospel to heal mankind.”

It could be that whilst the Capitalist Communist conspiracy is consigned to ignominy the National Socialist eagle will once again soar over a more harmonious world. The Holy Book of Adolf Hitler by James L. Battersby prophesies the Aryan victory over the international Jew. In this we must do more than merely believe for to achieve victory we must also fight as God helps those who help themselves.

