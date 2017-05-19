The Anticipated Takedown of Trump on Course

By of The New Nationalist

The orchestrated takedown of Donald “The Red Queen” Trump that The New Nationalist (TNN) has been predicting [here, here and here] is gathering steam. A memo touted by faux rag The New York Timesalleges that Trump spoke to former FBI director Comey about the agency’s investigation into Michael Flynn and personally asked him to “let it go.” This and other issues — such as Trump asking Comey to declare a loyalty oath to him — will have to come from Comey’s mouth under oath. That may happen soon enough, as now even some Republicans support an independent investigation. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) indicated he’s willing to issue a subpoena to obtain Comey’s memo.

Then there’s The Red Queen’s tweet that Comey better hope his conversations with Trump weren’t recorded. This is straight out of the “Tricky Dick” Nixon School of Impeachment and couldn’t be more scripted. Who but an actor or stooge would do this?

Adding to The Red Queen’s drama is the claim that he passed along so-called “sensitive intelligence” about fictitious boogeyman “ISIS” to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. The source of this “intelligence leak” by Trump was Israel. To TNN, this suggests that not only does Trump drink the Kool-Aid but that his go-to source for “trusted” intelligence is the Mossad rather than U.S. operations. This, in turn, has allowed American allies such as Germany to engage in the Trump pile on and takedown.

The real kiss of death for Trump, as reported by the Jewish Forward, is that the Israelis themselves are alarmed. The Israelis’ “worst fears [were] confirmed,” an Israel intelligence source told BuzzFeed. You might as well stick a fork in Trump at this stage.

This further confirms TNN’s assertion that Trump was the stalking horse for Mike Pence. Pence will be given enhanced executive powers to “deal with the emergency” that we believe includes a major false-flag event [see “Operation Blackjack Dead Ahead“]. The role of Crime Syndicate stooge Mike Pence will be to completely disassemble the United States economically and in terms of personal freedoms. The model to be utilized will be the Washington Consensus invented by banksters for use in foreclosing on Latin America and elsewhere. You can get up to speed on that aspect here.

It has been TNN’s contention all along that something coming from Trump will trigger the long-overdue bursting of the financial bubble excesses. Trump is set up to be a fall guy or foil similar to Herbert Hoover. This will allow the real banksters and crooks to largely walk free.

Meanwhile, even before the financial crisis, the odds of impeachment are rising. Our call is that Trump will be removed sometime this year by his own VP and cabinet, well before impeachment. As if on cue, the New York Times this morning penned an article on how the 25th Amendment works to accomplish this.

