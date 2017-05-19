Jews Live, We Sleep

by Eric Thomson (2000)

Americans are serfs, not citizens. Citizens participate in their government and take part in decision-making. Serfs merely obey the dictates of their rulers and pay taxes. Serfs own practically nothing. They do not own the land they live on or the houses they live in. Few own the cars they must have to go to and from work. Some even owe money on the clothes they wear. In previous times, serfs wore chains of servitude. Today, they wear chains of plastic and paper which they sometimes display as if they were fine jewelry. An old-time serf would never have mistaken his chains for symbols of privilege and prosperity, as do his modern successors.

Americans think as isolated individuals, although they live in a collectivity and are subject to the policies others decree for them. They suffer collectively and individually, but they seem unable or unwilling to band together to solve problems which can only be solved collectively. Because they are unwilling to take the steps necessary to solve their problems, they must continue to suffer whatever new impositions their kosher masters wish to impose upon them. Who knows how long they’ll complain and suffer before they dimly begin to understand that they must organize and act to solve the national problems which have caused their individual problems? As in the film, “They Live,” the goyim obey and sleep.

It is a question in my mind as to how an increasingly race-mixed and down-bred population can solve any problems, as compared to those they create in such abundance. Such a population is not at all worth saving. The sooner it perishes, the better. The question for those of us who are not race-mixed or down-bred is, “What is to be done?” One option is always that of doing nothing. But how then do we defend ourselves and our children from the predations and parasitism of our enemies? We can, in the words of Dr. Oliver, “… run like rabbits and try to hide in the weeds, in hopes that the enemy will catch and devour someone else.” But can we really hide? And what if we are the ones who are caught?

Despite any lip-service to “patriotism” and what can only be called hypochristianity (the only true religion for hypocrites) these people can best be described as devout materialists and fantasy-addicts. Their whole lives involve getting and spending, except for their addiction to escapist entertainment. The fictional world of TV is as “real,” or more so, to them than is the real world of people and events. They themselves seem to live as reflections or shadows of the entertainment world in their videos. It is a world of materialist-escapists. No wonder drugs and alcohol are such problem in this society.