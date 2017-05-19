How Jews Kill

http://www.renegadetribune.com/how-they-kill/

One of the main rules from the Art of War (Sun Tzu) for success when fighting an enemy is knowing that enemy and how they operate. The actual quote when determining outcome from battles is such:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

So with this wisdom in mind I thought I would share a video that was a very big deal in Dubai a few years ago. The video which has been put together shows the timeline and operational logistics of a Mossad hit. Why post this? Well, like a boxer watches videos of his opponent fighting we must also study our enemy at war. I also recommend the book ” By Way of Deception”. Mossad is a somewhat fascinatingly ruthless tentacle of the octopus and is definitely worthy of study.