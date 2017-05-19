British Nationialism (White Idiots) Infiltrated and Coopted by Jewish Money

By of The New Nationalist

The U.K.’s nationalist party, with its more muted Zionist-neocon leanings, has undergone a complete collapse. It vividly illustrates the Kosherization of European nationalism. The British National Party (BNP) peaked in 2009, when it received 6.3% of the votes (943,598 votes) in the European parliamentary election. In the 2010 general election, it received 1.9% of the votes (563,743 votes). In the 2015 general election, it received just 1,667 votes.

Former BNP leader Nick Griffin in 2013 spoke (six years too late) of the takedown of the party. The speech can be viewed in the video below. It’s interesting that the bribes to co-opt the BNP came from U.S. Jews, although unfortunately Griffin doesn’t name names, at least that TNN could find. The tactics used were Jewish promotion of anti-Muslim, pro-Zionist groups and, in particular, the English Defense League (EDL), for which the principle spokesman is Tommy Robinson. Robinson, like faux alt-right nationalists in America, gets plenty of media exposure.

Griffin said:

The most important [group] by a mile was the EDL (English Defence League)/British Freedom Party … there was a serious, hugely-funded, systematic effort by a section of the ruling elite, the Zionist neocon elite, to dominate, to simply take over nationalism, to make it their tool and encourage the white working class to fight their wars, so when the collapse comes, people will be looking the wrong direction, instead of the real culprits. I was approached – we were offered money from the United States. And all they wanted were two things. They wanted us to concentrate on criticizing Islam, only to focus on that. And only one other thing: drop our criticism of the international banking system. And I refused. And we refused. That was in about 2007 … all hell broke loose … the self-same people, so-called ‘Tory’ think tanks, Policy Exchange, Centre for Policy Studies, the self-same people organised and ran Nothing British to devastate BNP election results, with lies in the Sun [cheap Murdoch ‘newspaper’] and so on …”

This re-revisionist site offers some more particulars on the evisceration of BNP.

The BNP is generally agreed to be in disarray, having lost most of its activists, and having financial and other problems. A BBC TV programme made up essentially of malcontents managed to make almost everyone look insignificant – unsurprisingly, as no serious person would appear on the BBC without careful precautions.

Here is a 2015 BBC interview in which extreme neurolinguistic programming (NLP) is applied against the BNP spokesman. The key takeaway is that the BNP is dead and buried and is closed out of the political process. Spokesman Simon Darby does well during the hit job, but the viewer is given quite a dose of subliminal programming.

