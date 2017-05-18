This poem was literally inspired very early this morning; maybe it was a consequence of dealing with idiotic women who kept on getting on my nerves. So I did what I always do, cut them away and write hateful poems and songs of what i would like to see happen to not only women but to the rest of this world!

Kill Somebody

I know your hatred is feeling so hollow

As that’s a hard truth for you to swallow

But when I kill for you, the world will never recover

When I kill for you, this world will never be the same

I really want to kill somebody

I really want to take their lives away

We know we’re almost there

So stab them all away, stab them all away

I really want to stab somebody

I think about it every second of the day

I know we’re almost there

So stab them all away, stab them all away

My hate is such a hard act for others to follow

Hate me today but leave me tomorrow

Still if I kill for you, they will never recover

If I kill for you, the world will never be the same

We know where to start, even if they seem a little lost

We want to kill like we are never going to stop

We know what to do, when you’re in front of us

We’re asking you to kill and stay with us tonight