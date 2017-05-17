U.S. & British Troops Enter Syria Alongside Terrorists

Syria has been on high alert since the recent increase of U.S. troops on the Jordanian border in what appears to be preparation for an invasion from the south and southeast.

Now the United States and Britain have entered Southern Syria from the same location in Jordan that earlier reports suggested would be used.

Activist Post reports:

Fighting alongside jihadist terrorist organization, Jaysh Mughawr al-Thurah, a subsidiary of the Free Syrian Army, U.S. and British forces were filmed traveling through the Tanf border crossing in Homs governate. The troops were apparently heading towards the Hamimah area.

The reports were released first from the SMART News Agency, which writes that approximately 150 U.S. and British military personnel have entered Syria from Jordan.

SMART News Agency has provided video evidence of their claims. This video reportedly shows several military personnel in armed Humvees engaging in a firefight alongside terrorist forces, who were operating the cameras. Indeed, the familiar “Allahu Akbar” chant can be heard throughout the video.

Hamimah is around 90km east of Palmyra, near the Deir ez-Zour countryside. Albukamal is also located nearby, a town of strategic importance to the U.S.

This movement of troops is significant because their goal could be to cut off the Syrian military’s progress toward Deir ez-Zour. Essentially, it is a way to prevent the Syrian military from lifting the siege of the city and prevent its progress in the east without violating the Russian No Fly Zone over other parts of the country. Preventing the Syrian military’s progress in the east will go great lengths toward creating a situation in which Syria can be partitioned.

A U.S./British/Military presence in the area, however, could also lead to a direct confrontation between Western and Syrian forces. Syria has repeatedly warned against Jordanian and Western aggression and the Syrian government does not appear willing to allow the United States to cut off its progress toward Deir ez-Zour. Some reports coming out of the Middle East have reported that the Syrian military is in the process of dispatching troops to the area. These reports, however, are unconfirmed.

This latest incursion into Syria is yet another escalation by the United States in its war of aggression against the Syrian government and appears to be an attempt to impose “federalization” on Syria.

As far back as June 29, 2015 and according to a report by the Financial Times, the Jordanians plan to implement a “buffer zone” on the southern border with Syria, stretching across the provinces of Deraa and Suwayda. The “buffer zone” would most likely include the city of Deraa and, like the Turkish/American desired incarnation, a “militarized zone” to “separate the buffer area from government forces.”

While the Jordanian military would obviously be involved, the zone was largely to be manned by terrorists receiving support from the United States and the West.

The plan to destroy Syria using Jordan as a staging ground has been in the works since at least 1983, when it was written in CIA documents that using Iraq in the east, Turkey in the north, Israel in the south, and Jordan in the southeast would be one possible method of breaking Hafez al-Assad. Later, it was discussed by financier think tank, Brookings Institution, that Syria and Bashar al-Assad could be broken using an identical strategy (with ISIS instead of Iraq) and creating a “multi-front war” that would prevent Assad’s forces from responding adequately.

Article by Brandon Turbeville