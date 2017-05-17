The Fake Jews – The Greatest Lie Ever Told

http://www.renegadetribune.com/fake-jews-greatest-lie-ever-told/

Renegade Editor’s Note: I am usually not too interested when people try to point out that the jews of today are not the “real jews,” because it is usually done in an attempt to convince me that White Aryans are truly Yahweh’s chosen. I want nothing to do with the Israelites of the Bible, Torah, and Quran. They were truly deplorable people, and nothing like my Aryan ancestors. This piece, however, does not make that claim and instead shows how the jewish “race” is actually mixed, which technically negates their supposed claim to the land of Israel. It also leans towards Africans being the real Hebrew Israelites. Hell, if they want the damn “honor” they can have it for all I care. Do not take the posting of this piece as official endorsement of the entire thesis, but it’s food for thought and, as always, you are welcome to leave your dissenting opinions in the comments. I am sure it will trigger the Christian Identitists who still check out the site.

By Edward Andrew (Wardo Rants)

I was recently sent a video of Dr. David Duke, where he had Dr. Kevin MacDonald as a guest. It appears they are bent on subverting the facts and truth, refusing to look at art, archaeology, history, and writings from the so-called Jews own Book. They want you to believe that most of world Jewry is Sephardi, but they are not. According to their numbers the Sephardi make up about 2 – 3% of Jewry. It is the Ashkenazi that are the largest in numbers.

Neither the Sephardi or Ashkenazi are the Hebrew Israelites. The Sephardi come from Esau, Jacob–Israel’s brother. Esau lost his inheritance mainly because he married a Hittite woman, angering his Father Issac and his mother Rebecca.

Genesis 26:34&35: When Esau was forty years old, he married Judith daughter of Beeri the Hittite, and also Basemath daughter of Elon the Hittite. They were a source of grief to Isaac and Rebekah.” The Hittites were Aryans, coming from the Iranian plateau. Linguistically “Iran” is an Aryan term found in no other language. According to the Bible, keeping the bloodline pure was as important as the current Jews want to make believe, but the fact is that the Ashkenazi and Sephardi are mutts! Even Hitler called the Jews and Negros bastards. Could there have been some interbreeding there too, Black and White, as well as Black and Jew? During the middle ages, when the Khazar country was being attacked and defeated by a number of factions – Alexander the Great, the medieval Kievan Rus, and finally by Genghis Khan – this is where the Ashkenazi Jews come from. During this same time the Sephardi Jews were being expelled from Spain and Forced into Turkey. Turkey already had a majority of Khazar-Jews residing there and they formed the “Donmeh.” The Name Khan is a typical Ashkenazi Name, as they were Turkic Mongol in their bloodlines. The Turkic Term “Donmeh” means a transvestite (pretending to be something that they are not) and also not to be trusted! Let’s take a look at the Book that the Jews want you to believe that they wrote, The Bible. Starting in the first book Genesis it clearly points out that the Ashkenazi DO NOT come from the Lineage of Abraham or Shem, but we can go back even further and find out where they actually did come from. We can begin in the time of Noah Genesis 10:1-3 (the books of Moses): 10 Now these are the generations of the sons of Noah, Shem, Ham, and Japheth: and unto them were sons born after the flood.

2 The sons of Japheth; Gomer, and Magog, and Madai, and Javan, and Tubal, and Meshech, and Tiras.

3 And the sons of Gomer; Ashkenaz, and Riphath, and Togarmah.

I suppose there are good reasons that the jew doesn’t want you to look in the Bible, particularly the Books of Moses – aka the old testament, the Torah, the Koran. But why? Because here it clearly points out that world jewry is not the true Abrahamic Lineage, and it also points clearly to the people who are.

Furthermore these jews don’t want you to look at any early writings, art, archeology and historical facts. Primarily because doing so would expose their fraud, exposing their illegitimacy as occupiers to the Land known as Palestine. They don’t want people to understand that the Bible points out that it is a dark people, possibly Negro type people, who are the Hebrew Israelites.

The Bible shows that the Israelites would be sold back into slavery with a yoke of iron around their necks. Are the African slaves the same people who were called the Hebrew Israelites? I cannot say for sure, but it is plain as day that the ones that call themselves God’s chosen have never filled this description at any point in history.

Who were the Edomites?

The Edomites, according to my research, show that they were from the lineage of Esau. Esau, according to the Bible, was banned from associating with any of the Israelites. No Race mixing Allowed. Period. End of Story.

Sephardic jews (less than 2% of all jews) claim to be descendants of Edomites, whose patriarch was Esau, who was banned from his people (other descendants of Abraham) for miscegenating with Canaanite women (Hittites to be more precise). His descendants never socialized with Israelites, who were the descendants of Jacob, Esau’s brother. Descendants of an Israelite who miscegenated with an Edomite were neither Israelites or Edomites, so could you explain to us how Sephardic jews could possibly have been the Israelites?

Ashkenaz jews (who are more than 90% of all jews according to their writings) claim that they are descendants of Ashkenaz, who was a descendant of Japheth. This is disputed by jew Koestler, who claims that they are descendants of Khazars who didn’t even convert to Judaism until the 9th Century AD, and thus were not even descendants of Japheth, much less Shem or Israelites. In neither event could Ashkenazi jews have been descendants of Eber (whose descendants are Hebrews) because Eber was a descendant of Shem, Japheth’s brother. And because Israelites never considered the offspring of an Israelite who married an Edomite, Moabite, Ashkenazi, Cushite, Canaanite, Khazar, or any other non-Israelites to be an Israelite, then how exactly it is possible that any jew could have been an Israelite?

If jews aren’t really descendants of Moabites, or Edomites, or Ashkenzis, or Canaanites, or Cushites, or Jehudis, or Khazars, or any other non-Israelite, as both the Holy Bible and numerous jewish writings claim they are, then it’s physically and legally impossible for jews to have ever been Israelites, either then or now.

The only thing they can do to try to recover from one more utterly ridiculous statement (like the one where it is claimed that Israelite law didn’t apply to Ruth because she was a woman) is to claim to believe jews are descendants of the Israelites who are known to have miscegenated with the foreign women who, along with their children, were put away by the Israelites:

Ezra 10:3 Now therefore let us make a covenant with our God to put away all the wives, and such as are born of them, according to the counsel of my lord, and of those that tremble at the commandment of our God; and let it be done according to the law.

In other words, you have no choice but to acknowledge that, at best, jews were never Israelites, but that they are related to Israelites because they are the products of miscegenation of non-Israelites with Israelites, and are thus mongrels.

Or, conversely, you must claim that most jewish writings and the Holy Bible are lies.

If jews are even remotely related to any of these races, which the Torah and Talmud CLAIM they are, then by definition, it’s impossible for jews to have ever been Israelites.

Where did the DNA similarities between Sephardi and Ashkenazi come from? In my opinion, where the Ashkenazi and the Sephardi get their DNA similarities is from when the Sephardi were run out of Spain and they were forced into Turkey, where there were already lots Ashkenazi – Khazarians for hundreds of years.

The hebrew Israelites come from the lineage of Shem. True hebrew Israelites would be more closer to those of Ham than Japheth because of their time in captivity in Egypt.

The dogma of Duke would somehow legitimize jews’ right to being in Israel. I call Bull Shit on him and his thesis and would promote this as legitimate gate keeping.

The White Washing of Jesus Messiah

To My knowledge it was during the Renaissance period where this first took place en masse. If we look at earlier art we can see that for thousands of years the Christ figure was portrayed as a dark complexioned individual.

It also may be noted that even the Popes still today continue to Pray to a Black Baby Jesus and all ancient art portrays Him and the Mary figure are in the same light. As for this Jesus Christ figure, he was not a Jew. He was a Nazarene and spoke Aramaic.

One may get a little better understanding by watching my documentary The Greatest Lie Ever told .. History is Not What You Think part 1 & 2

In Part 2, I tie together the 3 Main causes of conflict in the Middle East Today. Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – a connection by Blood.

Whether or not you believe in the Bible or not, here are some interesting facts you might think about and questions you should ask.

Why do we have people like Koestler send you down the path that the Jews from the Khazar Region are not the true Israelites, but refuse to admit that in the Torah and Bible it says precisely this?

Why is it that every country that these fake Jews or their proxies (like the US) invade, they plunder historical sites of their ancient artifacts?

Why did psychopath Truman bomb Japan after they sought to surrender and wanted to sign a peace treaty? Two of warfare’s great crimes were inflicted when the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians, and in the bitterest of ironies, wiping out Nagasaki’s Christian community, which had survived long-term Japanese persecution. This was the Largest Christian Community in all of Asia.

I say this all of the time – “It does not matter what you and I believe. They, “the Jews” believe this crap. They claim that they didn’t kill the Christ figure. Well, this would be true, because they are not the Israelites. They’re Israelis who believe in the Talmud and its Satanic Teachings.