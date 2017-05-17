Hawaiian Lawyer That Helped Block Trump’s Travel Ban Said It Violates the First Amendment Because “Honor Killings Are Islamic”

The lawyer representing the state of Hawaii and the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court today actually asked for president Trump to remove honor killings from his executive order in order for it to “pass constitutional muster.”

In his arguments, Neal Katyal railed against the collection of such data outlined by Executive Order 13780 contravenes the establishment clause, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion…”.

So what exactly is Katyal defending you ask? Honor killings! Which is murder committed by Muslims in order to restore the families dignity!

“What does [the President] have to do to issue an executive order that, in your view, might pass constitutional muster?” asked Judge Paez of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, this afternoon.

Katyal responded at length, stating: “I think there’s two paths that the President could take in order to pass constitutional muster.

“One is the way that our founders thought, Article 1 Section 8 which, as Congress in the driver’s seat with respect to immigration, passes a statute. as Justice Alito said, when Congress passes a statute it’s much less likely to discriminate. It is 535 people versus one, which is why his Mandel point is so problematic. That’s number one.

“Second thing the president could do, or the kinds of things or some of the kinds, removing some of things that the district court found led an objective observer to say that this this discriminates.

“One example would be, what Judge Hawkins said, disavowing formally all the stuff said before. But that’s not it. He could do a lot of things. For example, I’m going to throw out some examples. I‘m not trying to micro manage the President. He could say, like President Bush did, right after September 11th, the face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. that’s not what Islam is about. Islam is peace. Instead, we get, quote, Islam hates us. I think Islam hates us.

“I think he could point to changed circumstances from December 2015, when Congress debated the exact same evidence that the President relies on in his executive order and say, you know, we actually need more than just denying people entry without a visa, which is what Congress required. You need to do more than that.

“It could eliminate the text, which refers to honor killings. There’s a bunch of different things that could be done. And our fundamental point to you is that presidents don’t run into Establishment Clause problems and the reason for that is this is a very limited, you know, in a really unusual case in which you have these public statements by the President. if you affirm the district court there’s not a thing that any president has done in our lifetime that would be unconstitutional”.

So here we have a lawyer defending the state of Hawaii, who honestly believes that since honor killings are in Islamic tradition that they should be allowed.

Let that sink in a little bit.

A travel ban has been stopped by a judge in Hawaii because we now have a lawyer that is actually defending the murder of American citizens if the family feels as if they have lost some dignity due to the actions of that individual.

Welcome to liberals America, folks. Where they put your lives at risk simply so they can stop president Trump from stopping a so-called Islamic tradition of murdering family members who feel offended that a family member did something un-Islamic .

Again, let that sink in a bit.

Executive Order 13780 mentions honor killings only once, in the section (11) entitled “Transparency and Data Collection”, where it states:

To be more transparent with the American people and to implement more effectively policies and practices that serve the national interest, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Attorney General, shall, consistent with applicable law and national security, collect and make publicly available the following information…



…(iii) information regarding the number and types of acts of gender-based violence against women, including so-called ‘‘honor killings,’’ in the United States by foreign nationals…

