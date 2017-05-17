Arabs Who Go to Sweden get Free Blonde Sex Slaves, Promise Smugglers

Smugglers who are moving illegal non-white immigrants into Europe, are promising that if they go to Sweden they will be let in quicker than any other country.

Smugglers also promise that illegals will be given free accommodation in hotels, free money, and their very own blonde haired girlfriend.

“On the whole it can be said that the young Syrian men are lured to Sweden by the oldest tricks in the book – money and girls. Pictures are published of blonde beauties and quotes from upset Swedish women are published because they require men,” writes a Swedish newspaper.

When illegal immigrants make it to Sweden, they often find that they are not treated like gods, and get angry because of this.

Just recently, a bus full of illegal immigrants to be re-housed in abandoned 50’s housing, refused to get off the bus, complaining that they deserved better housing. They were also upset that they had to make their own food, instead of it being served to them.

While it is tempting for us to pin all of the blame on the smugglers, it is Europe’s anti-White politicians who have allowed this to happen.

Things like this never happen in the history of Europe up until the last few decades. For thousands of years, Europe’s leaders understood that to protect your children, you have to protect your borders.

These politically correct, pro-diversity, anti-White politicians we are stuck with today, want to the White majority to be eliminated and replaced with foreigners from around the globe.

This is not some secret plot that they only talk about behind closed doors – this is what they say publicly, just not in those words.

When there is a deliberate plan to get rid of the White children, how can it not be White Genocide?

