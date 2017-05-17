Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler (White Idiot) met US ambassador David Friedman (Kike) at the Western Wall

(JTA) — Just another day at the Western Wall.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, who is in Israel to play a concert, ran into the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, at the holy site on Monday.

The grizzled rocker and the white-haired diplomat were quite the odd couple, making for an interesting photo op.

Aerosmith is readying to play Wednesday at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park — the band’s first performance in the Jewish state in 22 years. Tyler reportedly requested a slew of specific healthy foods to show up in his room: organic goat milk, organic almonds and cashews, washed blueberries, Pink Lady apples and flavored seltzer.

Friedman arrived in Israel on Monday — visiting the Western Wall was clearly a top priority — and presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin the following day. He will busy from the get-go, as President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Jewish state next week.

No word if Friedman is crazy for Aerosmith.