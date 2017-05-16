White House Proposes Tougher Sanctions On NK After Latest Missile Test

After another missile test by North Korea this past weekend, the Trump administration called for yet another round of sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s regime.

According to Fox News, the launch was conducted in the early hours of Sunday morning in North Korea. The missile, referred to by North Korean state media as the Hwasong-12, landed in the Sea of Japan roughly 60 miles from Vladivostok in Russia.

The test was notable for several reasons. First, Japanese officials say that the missile flew for 30 minutes and a little less than 500 miles, hitting an “unusually high” maximum altitude of 1,240 miles. That indicates some development in North Korean missile technology — and could put Russia within range of Pyongyang’s military grasp.

Second, official state media outlet KCNA reported that the Hwasong-12 was “capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead.” They also noted that after Kim Jong Un witnessed the test, he “hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing.”

While North Korean propaganda can usually be taken with a 40-pound bag of Morton’s Salt, the test still represents a disturbing development — and the Trump administration was quick to respond.

“Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea,” a statement from the White House said, according to Newsmax, adding that North Korea “has been a flagrant menace for far too long.”

The statement also brought a new player into the matter, nothing that the missile landed “so close to Russian soil … (that) the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased.”

China’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, sounded a much softer tone.

“All relevant parties should exercise restraint and refrain from further aggravating tensions in the region,” a statement from the foreign ministry said.

Sorry, but that kind of “restraint” clearly isn’t cutting it. After years of “strategic patience” did nothing to erode the North Korean menace. Real leadership — tough leadership — is needed, and the White House seems more than willing to provide that. North Korea needs to feel the consequences of their actions, and not just militarily. They need to suffer economically as well.