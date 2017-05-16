If You Think Corporate Media (White Freemasons) Is Bad Now, Wait Until This Monster Merger Goes Through

http://www.alternet.org/media/if-you-think-corporate-media-bad-now-wait-until-monster-merger-goes-through?akid=15574.275016.QqJSqo&rd=1&src=newsletter1077005&t=10

Sinclair’s proposed acquisition of Tribune Media for $3.9 billion would allow the right-leaning broadcast group to reach nearly three-quarters of American homes.

For Democrats and progressives, the consequences could prove disastrous.

“There are some ramifications [of the deal], especially when you consider the fact that they force the networks they work with to run these (very obviously right-leaning) must-run ads,” explained “Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian on Monday.

“Must runs,” as the New York Times calls them, are “short video segments that are centrally produced by the company [worked] into the broadcast over a period of 24 or 48 hours.” One of Sinclair’s most propagandist ads in the past year included a package urging voters not to support Hillary Clinton and the historically “pro-slavery” Democratic Party.

“I know there are a lot of democrats who did not like Hillary, but they felt that way due to justifiable reasons,” noted Kasparian. “The Democratic Party being historically in favor of slavery is not one of the reasons why people did not want to vote in favor of Hillary.”

“That is a classic propaganda lie that people who are right-wing put out there for the purpose of deceiving you,” added Cenk Uygur, followed by a brief overview of major party switches in political history.

While the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, fought against the slave-owning Confederacy, “what they don’t tell you is in 1964, because of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, the parties, in essence, switched and the Republicans did what is called the Southern Strategy to make sure they could get racist voters in the south to vote for the Republican Party,” Uygur explained.

Watch:

Alexandra Rosenmann is an AlterNet associate editor. Follow her @alexpreditor.