Donald Trump’s Liberty University Commencement Speech Sounds an Awful Lot Like Reese Witherspoon’s in ‘Legally Blonde’ (LOL….)

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon discovered some eerie similarities between Donald Trump’s commencement address to Liberty University and another famous graduation speech, by the character Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) from the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde.

“I watched Trump’s commencement speech, and it sounded kind of familiar,” Fallon began Monday, before rolling a mashup of the president’s address and Woods’ speech to her graduating class at Harvard University.

“What is going on?!” the host asked, after playing the clip. “It’s probably just a coincidence,” he added.

It’s not the first time a Trump speech has coincidentally mirrored other famous speeches. Melania Trump drew intense criticism at the 2016 Republican National Convention after observers pointed out sections of her address were nearly identical to passages from Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech.

