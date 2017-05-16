I have been working on this song for sometime, celebrating the acts of my horsemen and the destruction that they have left in their wake as they set forth to create an empty world and to make way for the glory of nihility, the glory of an empty world to come!

Can’t Stop The Killing

I got this hatred inside my heart

It gets excited when it comes out

All over the city, all over my house

We are killing on, no regret, when we are in our homes

I got that stab stab in my pocket

Got that good shot in my streets

I feel that hatred in my body when they die

I can’t take my hands off the trigger, killing so phenomenally

Houses on lock, the way that we kill, so don’t stop the killing

Under the lights where everyone dies

Nowhere to go when we’re killing you close

When we’re here, they already know

Just imagine, all the killings, all the stabbings….

Nothing anyone can do but just kill, kill, kill, kill

A hateful feeling creeps up on you

So just kill, kill, kill them all!

All the things I wish to do to you

So we kill, kill, kill, kill

Nobody will be leaving, until we keep killing

We can’t stop the killing

So just kill, kill, kill, kill

We can’t stop the killing

So just kill, kill, kill, kill

It feels so magical

Hatred is in the air, in my blood, it’s rushing through

There is no reason, to try to control it

It flys so high, no ceiilings, when we are killing in our zone