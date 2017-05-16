I have been working on this song for sometime, celebrating the acts of my horsemen and the destruction that they have left in their wake as they set forth to create an empty world and to make way for the glory of nihility, the glory of an empty world to come!
Can’t Stop The Killing
I got this hatred inside my heart
It gets excited when it comes out
All over the city, all over my house
We are killing on, no regret, when we are in our homes
I got that stab stab in my pocket
Got that good shot in my streets
I feel that hatred in my body when they die
I can’t take my hands off the trigger, killing so phenomenally
Houses on lock, the way that we kill, so don’t stop the killing
Under the lights where everyone dies
Nowhere to go when we’re killing you close
When we’re here, they already know
Just imagine, all the killings, all the stabbings….
Nothing anyone can do but just kill, kill, kill, kill
A hateful feeling creeps up on you
So just kill, kill, kill them all!
All the things I wish to do to you
So we kill, kill, kill, kill
Nobody will be leaving, until we keep killing
We can’t stop the killing
So just kill, kill, kill, kill
We can’t stop the killing
So just kill, kill, kill, kill
It feels so magical
Hatred is in the air, in my blood, it’s rushing through
There is no reason, to try to control it
It flys so high, no ceiilings, when we are killing in our zone