Whites Are Now Being Banned From Locations In Washington D.C. Due to Black People Demanding It (LOL….)

Apparently, racial discrimination is now acceptable to liberals as long as it is against white people. We have seen this coming for quite some time, so it is no surprise that now it is also acceptable to ban white people from an eating establishment.

A group of black student demonstrators protested at the American University in Washington, D.C. a week ago on Friday, demanding a “sanctuary for people of color” as well as an extension on their final exams in response to an alleged hate crime.

The demonstrators blocked traffic in the tunnel of Bender Arena on the campus with three demands that included a “sanctuary” space for people of color in the Bridge Cafe, extensions for students of color on their final exams and a team of “non-biased expert contractors” to investigate racism and discrimination complaints brought against the university.

Provost Scott Bass arrived at the protest and accepted the demands, the Eagle Online reported. Bass reportedly met with student leaders on Monday for further discussion of the matter.

Bass told the crowd that there were a number of things that could be done about the requests. He added that the administration was interested in getting to the bottom of the issue.

“There’s nothing more important, in terms of my administration than being a multicultural campus,” he said.

Bass also said that the university had signed a contract with author and historian Ibram X. Kendi to establish an anti-racism center at the university. Take a look:

The “hate crime” referred to in the video occurred on May 1, and it involved bananas. Yes, bananas. The Eagle, American University’s newspaper, reported that public safety officers on campus were investigating a “racist incident” in which several bananas were found in three places on campus hanging from strings shaped as nooses.

So because of that, whites will not be allowed to enter the so-called “sanctuary” for people of color.

The university’s response seems a bit excessive for the alleged crime, but it represents a growing problem among college and universities that apparently can’t keep themselves from acquiescing to ridiculous demands by snowflake liberals whose feelings get hurt.

This is not the first time recently that black students called for segregation. Harvard University caved to political correctness recently, as they announced that they’d be holding a separate graduation ceremony for their black students, while hilariously asserting that the move had “nothing to do with segregation.”