Ex-employees claim Trump taped ‘virtually everything’ in his Trump Towers office

In the fallout over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, allegations of President Donald Trump conducting his own wiretaps have stirred — and new information suggests that Trump may have a history of doing just that.

According to ex-Trump employees who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump has historically recorded business calls — an accusation that makes the existence of the so-called “Comey tapes” seem more likely.

“He recorded virtually everything in the office,” a former Trump Organization official told the Journal. “I know many of my conversations when I called him were recorded before and after I was working there.”

While some sources who spoke to the Journal claimed they never saw Trump recording, former business rival named William Weidner said that he knew Trump recorded him because conversations the two had over the phone were presented in court during a legal dispute with Weidner’s former casino employer.

New York realtors told the Journal that recording calls is “uncommon but not unheard of in the world of high-stakes New York real estate”. In New York and Washington, D.C., it’s legal to record calls as long as one party is aware — often, the party doing the recording.

After the president tweeted what appears to be a threat towards Comey regarding “tapes” of their conversations, journalists and others came forward with stories of their own recorded calls with Trump. Washington Post‘s Drew Harwell tweeted a portion of transcript of a conversation he had with Trump during interviews for a feature in which the then-candidate reveals that he was recording the journalist.