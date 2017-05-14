Paris Mural Artist Depicts White’s Getting Murdered, Raped, and Enslaved

intel huxley

People seem to be catching on to the mural that was painted beneath the Eiffel Tower last September. The mural depicts white and black figures intertwined, in the middle a black male figure looks like he’s having sex with a white female figure. Many of people have pointed out the shape of the figures makes a six pointed star, or the “star of David”.

The giant mural was painted beneath the Eiffel Tower



The artist Cleon Peterson named his mural, “The Endless Sleep“, interpreted by us as a veiled euphemism for the end of Native Europeans worldwide. Many French people gazed at this image and believed it was a “circle of love” as it was officially described. However, this is not the case at all; this is open mockery and a disguised victory exultation at the foot of probably the most iconic European landmark.

