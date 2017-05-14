ISRAELI-ARAB MAN ALLEGEDLY HELD BROTHER CAPTIVE TO PREVENT CONVERSION TO JUDAISM

Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of the central Israeli-Arab town of Taibe on Sunday on suspicion of holding his brother captive because he wanted to convert to Judaism and join the IDF.

According to initial findings, the 19-year-old resident of Taibe was imprisoned for three weeks in a room in his brother’s home.

 

Police arrived to the home on May 11 following a phone call that alerted them to the situation. Authorities found the allegedly imprisoned teenager in a good health state and not neglected, police said. His brother was subsequently arrested Sunday on suspicion of imprisonment.

The brother will be brought to court on Sunday where police are seeking to extend his remand.

