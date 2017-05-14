How the Jews Weaponized Blacks

Dontell Jackson, a black man, says organized Jewry has deflected blame for the slave trade to whites, in order to create a sense of grievance in blacks and guilt in whites.
The author acknowledges the influence of “The Alt-Right History of the US“ and absolves whites of all guilt which is a bit much. Nevertheless, this represents a noteworthy attempt by the American right to reach out to blacks and unite against the common enemy, organized Jewry and Freemasonry.
The “Civil Rights Movement” is an early example of how organized Jewry (Communism, Zionism) empowers minorities to dispossess the European Christian majority culture. Later, they weaponized women. Now, they’ve weaponized migrants and Muslims.
Dontell Jackson: “We [blacks] are all simply pawns to the Jews who have no other use for us beyond being a … weapon that can be used to help destroy whites, who they see as their sworn enemies, by encouraging us to breed with them until there are no longer any whites left.”
“Blacks have been purposely misled by the Jewish people who, in previous centuries, built their fortunes in the transatlantic slave trade, and who continue to manipulate and exploit us even today. Because most black people make no distinction between Jews and whites, it is easy for the Jews to evade justice and escape the blame for the wrongs that they have inflicted on our people for centuries by convincing blacks that it was the white man who did it.”
–Dontell Jackson (We Thought They Were White)
Jews & Civil Rights Movement
by Dontell Jackson — (Abridged by henrymakow.com)
Despite the widespread public belief that the Civil Rights Movement was organized by African-Americans, the reality is that it was almost entirely masterminded by Jews as part of their agenda to undermine the stability of American society by using blacks as a wedge to divide and conquer the white majority establishment.
