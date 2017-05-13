Comey eager for Trump to release those tapes: ‘There’s nothing he’s worried about’

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/05/comey-eager-for-trump-to-release-those-tapes-theres-nothing-hes-worried-about/

 

Ousted FBI director James Comey is “not worried” about Donald Trump’s veiled threat about “tapes” of their conversations, CNN reports.

Trump tweeted the message to the former FBI director on Friday, writing Comey “better hope the there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”
According to a source familiar with the matter, Trump’s threat did not shake Comey, noting even ”if there is a tape, there’s nothing he is worried about.”

In fact, NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports, Comey would even welcome such evidence.
The source also contradicted Trump’s claims that Comey requested a dinner with the president, saying, “it is absolutely untrue that Jim asked to have dinner or that he asked to have his job.”

”That is a complete fabrication,” the source said.

Thursday, the New York Times reported during that dinner, Trump demanded Comey’s loyalty, a pledge the FBI director was unwilling to make.

