Second Dem senator calls for Sessions to resign after Comey ouster

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over his role in former FBI Director James Comey’s firing.

“Frankly, I think Jeff Sessions should resign,” Harris said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead.”

“There is good reason to believe that he was not truthful when he testified before Congress,” Harris continued, mentioning Sessions’ past meetings with Russian officials.

“Then, in the last 48 hours, [it’s] that he would sign off on the firing of the person investigating the case he’s recused from.”The California lawmaker is at least the second Democratic senator to call for Sessions to resign in the wake of Comey’s firing this week, joining Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who called for Sessions to resign on Wednesday.

Harris argued that Sessions participating in Comey’s ouster would violate the former GOP senator’s pledge to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s probe of Russia’s interference in the election.

“[It] calls into question his objectivity and his ability to keep his word when he has told the American public and Congress that he’ll recuse himself from being involved with a subject that he knows he has a conflict with.”

The White House on Tuesday announced that President Trump had fired Comey on the recommendation of Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Comey’s ouster was in the works since at least Monday, with Trump giving Sessions and Rosenstein a directive to provide a written explanation for firing Comey, The Washington Post reported. Sessions was purportedly asked to find justifications for Comey’s dismissal.

Trump told NBC News on Thursday that he would have fired the FBI chief “regardless of the recommendation” from the Justice Department.

Many lawmakers from both parties have questioned the timing of Trump’s decision to fire Comey, who announced in March that the FBI was probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race, including possible ties between Moscow and Trump’s campaign.