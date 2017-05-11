Where’s Paul Ryan (White Freemason) in All the Comey Chaos? In Ohio, Talking Taxes

“The Comey firing does not kill tax reform,” analysts at the financial services firm Keefe, Bruyette and Woods wrote to clients. “But it does reinforce our view that the Trump administration is not operating as effectively and efficiently as it could be, and that it has been slow to learn important political lessons in the past four months.”

The analysts noted, “Some of its actions continue to appear impulsive and create distractions from achieving important policy victories.”

Surrounded by local business leaders in one of the country’s most critical swing states, Mr. Ryan offered only broad brush strokes about the tax plan. He spoke of lowering tax rates for American companies so that they can be more competitive globally, simplifying the tax code for regular workers and getting an intrusive Internal Revenue Service off people’s backs.

While factory workers in red shirts stood and listened with their arms crossed, the full opposition to Mr. Ryan’s plans was on display outside.

Dozens of protesters from liberal groups marched along the road in front of the building where Mr. Ryan was speaking. They accused Republicans of promoting tax cuts that would benefit the rich and loudly criticized Mr. Ryan for pushing through a health care bill that they said would take away insurance from the sick. “Because of Ryan, people are dyin’!” the protesters chanted.

Prominent Ohio Democrats also gave Mr. Ryan a frosty welcome, organizing an event before his arrival to warn that Republican tax policies would not lift the state’s sluggish economy. David Pepper, the chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, said the Buckeye State was a case study of why Mr. Ryan’s plans should be abandoned. “He’s coming to a state that has lived through seven years of trickle-down tax policy,” Mr. Pepper said. “It hasn’t worked in Ohio.”

It is not only people outside Washington to whom Mr. Ryan must sell his plan. Congressional Republicans have been in talks with the White House over how to bridge differences between the ideas Mr. Ryan laid out in his “Better Way” plan last summer and the tax outline Mr. Trump released last month. Members of the House Ways and Means Committee are expected to hold their first hearings on tax legislation this month.

One of the main points of contention between the plans is the border adjustment tax on imports that Mr. Ryan and House Republicans want. The tax would be a big boon to American exporters, but companies like retailers that rely heavily on imported parts and products have warned that it would be a major burden for them and their customers.

Mr. Ryan told the assembled group in Ohio that he was working on ways to ensure that the new tax did not harm American industries. But opponents of the idea remain deeply wary.

“We’re gravely concerned with the impact it will have on consumer prices and on retail sales in Ohio,” Gordon M. Gough, the president of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, said in a conference call before Mr. Ryan’s visit.

Domenic Federico, the president of BriskHeat Corporation in Ohio, warned that his global business, which produces heating components, would face substantial headwinds if a border tax were imposed on imports. He said it would probably force him to cut up to 30 percent of the 300 workers he employs at the company’s Columbus offices.

“Imports and exports are not a zero-sum game,” said Mr. Federico, whose company sources parts from around the world.

Even Tara Abraham, a founder and chief executive of Accel Inc., the contract packaging company that hosted Mr. Ryan on Wednesday, said she was concerned that a tax on imports would have a problematic “trickle-down” effect on her company.

However, she said she was hopeful that Republicans in Washington would focus their energy on making changes to the tax code that would help small businesses, and would not be consumed by political squabbling.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Ms. Abraham said. “But I’m always worried about the distractions.”