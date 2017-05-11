The 10 cities where Black Families are doing the best economically.

Forbes Magazine’s list of cities where Black Families are doing the best economically.
10. San Antonio, Texas (tie)
Median household income: $41,681
Home ownership rate: 40.8%
Share who are self-employed: 9.3%
Change in population, 2000-13: 43.3%
9. Richmond, Va. (tie)
Median household income: $38,899
Home ownership rate: 47.8%
Share who are self-employed: 12.7%
Change in population, 2000-13: 17.9%
8. Miami, Fla. (tie)
Median household income: $36,749
Home ownership rate: 44.9%
Share who are self-employed: 11.2%
Change in population, 2000-13: 32.4%
7. Orlando, Fla.
Median household income: $33,982
Home ownership rate: 43.8%
Share who are self-employed: 11%
Change in population, 2000-13: 58.9%
6. Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Va.
Median household income: $40,677
Home ownership rate: 43.8%
Share who are self-employed: 13.2%
Change in population, 2000-13: 34.6%
5. Charlotte, N.C. (tie)
Median household income: $36,522
Home ownership rate: 43.9%
Share who are self-employed: 13.6%
Change in population, 2000-13: 14.8%
4. Baltimore, Md. (tie)
Median household income: $47,898
Home ownership rate: 46.2%
Share who are self-employed: 15%
Change in population, 2000-13: 15.6%
3. Washington D.C.-Va.-Md.-WV.
Median household income: $64,896
Home ownership rate: 49.2%
Share who are self-employed: 15.1%
Change in population, 2000-13: 19.7%
2. Raleigh, N.C.
Median household income: $42,285
Home ownership rate: 46.7%
Share who are self-employed: 12.8%
Change in population, 2000-13: 55.9%
1. Atlanta, Ga.
Median household income: $41,803
Home ownership rate: 46.9%
Share who are self-employed: 17.1%
Change in population, 2000-13: 49.9%
Top reason to move here: “Peaches and festivals.”
