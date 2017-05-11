Sweden: Barbara Spectre & Paideia – Jews blackmailed Swedish government for funds

http://blog.balder.org/?p=1678

Ingrid Carlqvist, an investigative journalist from Sweden, followed the trail of Barbara Spectre‘s infamous Paideia Institute which advocates mass immigration and multiculturalism, found out where the money came from, and how this Jewish and Zionist organization managed to get serious funding from the Swedish government.

Nazi Gold



Ingrid Carlqvist doing Taweed finger illustrating Spectre’s handsign

It turned out to be blackmail. Jewish organizations based in Sweden began to accuse the Swedish central bank of having dealt with ‘Nazi-gold’ supposedly stolen from Jews during WWII. The Swedish government did two or three investigations, but couldn’t find any evidence for the Jewish allegations..

But as Carlqvist says; ‘these Jewish organizations didn’t settle for this, and the Swedish government decided to give Paideia 40 million Swedish Kroner, about 4 million US Dollars to set up the institute. Not for looted gold, for there was none, but ‘as a gesture’.

Carlqvist: ‘when they were negotiating with the Swedish government, they told the government, if you don’t give us this money, behind us we have the World Jewish Congress, and we will tell all the world, that Sweden is an anti-Semitic country.’

I think this news is sensational enough for me to break my self imposed moratorium on blogging for this occasion. I also end my reporting here, after I have only heard 30 minutes of the RedIce TV show which has a total length of 1 hr 40 minutes, so there may be more revelations and details to come. Please go and listen for yourself.

Paideia – The European Institute forJewish Studies in Sweden

Box 5053, SE-102 42 Stockholm, Sweden, Phone: +46 (0)8 679 55 55, Fax: +46 (0)8 661 14 55, Email: info@paideia-eu.org

The program also contains sound clips with reactions from Ingrid Carlqvist and Lars Hedegaard right after they were confronted with the Spectre video by an American nationalist blogger by the name of Deanna Spingola, about a years ago, as far as I recall from the program [Spingola Program Monday, 5/13: Ingrid Carlqvist and Lars Hedegaard, multiculturalism in Sweden (MP3)] Lars Hedegaard’s comments on 9/11 are hilarious!

Other subjects addressed in the video are the persecution of Ernst Zündel and his lawyer Sylvia Stolz in Germany. Ingrid was shocked when she found out about the repression and censorship in modern day Germany. Ingrid didn’t have a clue about this before, and it is understandable; the controlled media don’t report it, or make it look as if the accused in a trial is some violent Nazi, leading a dangerous organization, instead of just another author who is pesecuted because of his views and Germany’s holocaust denial laws… She also brings up the widespread problem of Jews committing acts of “anti-Semitism”; painting swastikas or making threatening phonecalls, which they often try to justify after being caught by talking about the rising anti-Semitism which needs more attention. Ingrid was genuinly shocked, when she interviewed Jews who told her, that they thought is was justifyable to paint swastikas and blame it on others. Hate Crime Hoaxes (old list). Recently a wave of ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ in the US, causing alarm and comments from politicians, turned out to be comitted by a dual citizen Israeli/US Jew living in Israel from where he, helped by his father and high tech equipment, was able to send threats to Jewish institutions all around the world.

What went on years before:

A video went viral, in which the American born Jewish Zionist Barbara Lerner Spectre, married to the Swedish Chief Rabbi, declared that Europe had to become multicultural, that Jews would be the leading force in a transformation which Europeans would not like, and as a result of this ‘anti-Semitism’ would rise. But according to Barbara Lerner Spectre, this was to be done in spite of that or else ‘Europe would die’. The video is included in the RedIce TV show embedded on this page.

Scandal in Sweden When Ingrid Carlqvist Questions the Unquestionable

RedIce TV Host: Henrik Palmgren – Transcript in progress



Ingrid Carlqvist is a Swedish journalist who worked in mainstream media for many years, before starting Dispatch International with Lars Hedegaard in 2012. She has been a writer for the neoconservative Gatestone Institute founded by Nina Rosenwald . Chairman is John Bolton who lives for Israel and promotes war for Israel,



Barbara Lerner Spectre (nr 2 left to right) doing the Islamic Taweed finger together with Muslims and other loonies.

This hand sign is strongly associated with Islamic terrorism

Balder: Ingrid Carlqvist used to be part of the counter-jihad movement, currently the dominating ‘nationalist’ force, c.q. controlled opposition in a number of European countries. I expect she is not welcome there anymore, after her recent discoveries and activities, but we can only hope that some of these these compulsive supporters of Zionism and other Jewish follies will finally open their eyes to the truth. By the way, her Dispatch International partner, former Troskyite Lars Hedegaard is a convert to Judaism (since 1969 because of a former marriage) Video: I’m a Jew – Avram Noah ben Avram

RedIce TV 1 maj 2017 – Ingrid Carlqvist – Scandal in Sweden When Ingrid Questions the Unquestionable

Katana – Transcript of Ingrid Carlqvist – Scandal in Sweden When Ingrid Questions the Unquestionable

Deanna Spingola – Program Monday May 5, 2013: Ingrid Carlqvist and Lars Hedegaard, multiculturalism in Sweden (MP3)

ZapLog.nl May 8, 2017 – Joden opnieuw onder de bus geworpen door eigen elite

Darkmoon May 7, 2017 – Jews accused of ‘blackmailing’ Sweden with help of Barbara Spectre