FORMER FBI HEAD, JAMES COMEY (WHITE FREEMASON), REACTS TO ABRUPT SACKING, SENDS FAREWELL LETTER TO SELECT STAFF

Former chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigations James Comey, who was abruptly fired by US President Donald Trump in an almost unprecedented move that stirred a political tailspin in and outside the US, has finally reacted to his sacking two days after it was shockingly announced by the White House.

According to CNN, Comey penned a letter in which he parted from select FBI staff, friends and agents. CNN quote Comey as writing to his colleagues that “I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either.”

Comey went on to express his hope that even during this crisis, the FBI will continue to operate efficiently to maintain state security. “It is done, and I will be fine,” he wrote, and added that “in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honest and independence.”

The sacked FBI head concluded by saying: “My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

While President Trump has yet to provide a full and detailed explanation regarding the decision to lay off the FBI director, the majority of speculations point to the rift that was created between the bureau and the Trump administration following the investigation into the alleged ties between Trump officials and the Russian envoy during the elections period.

According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Trump decided to fire Comey (who was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2013) following the recommendations of his attorney general and deputy attorney general. The president informed Comey of his dismissal in a hand-delivered letter in which he reportedly wrote to Comey “you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.”